As of Friday afternoon, Harrisonburg City Public Schools reported via its COVID-19 dashboard that there is one active case at Blue Stone Elementary School and one active case at Harrisonburg High School.
It's the lowest number of active cases since the pandemic began two years ago.
HCPS used to report the total number of quarantining staff and students, but is no longer doing so.
Rockingham County Public Schools reported five total cases as of Friday.There are two active cases at Broadway High School, one at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, one at John C. Myers Elementary School and one at South River Elementary School.
RCPS includes in its COVID-19 dashboard the total number of cases since the start of school in August. No school has a total over 200.
The schools with the highest total cases are:
- Broadway High School: 199
- Turner Ashby High School: 176
- Spotswood High School: 163
- Massanutten Technical Center: 155
- East Rockingham High School: 152
Local colleges and universities are also seeing the dip in COVID-19 cases. As of Friday afternoon, James Madison University was reporting one active case and 666 total cases since Jan. 3, when students returned to campus.
JMU has a high vaccination rate among students and staff. Among students, 92% are partially or fully vaccinated and among employees that number is 91%.
Bridgewater College is reporting no new cases this week and 136 total cases since Jan. 10. Bridgewater students have a partial or fully vaccinated rate of 92% and faculty and staff have a 95% rate.
Eastern Mennonite University was reporting three new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 142 total cases since Jan. 1.
EMU does not include its vaccination rate on its COVID-19 dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.