On a sunny Sunday afternoon, nearly a dozen people gathered at the cannon located off South High Street to honor veterans from all branches of the military.
It was a gathering that took place three days early.
On Veterans Day, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Rion-Bowman Post 632 in Harrisonburg host their annual ceremony outside of James Madison University’s Memorial Hall. A captured German artillery cannon is fired to kickstart the event as veterans and area residents pay tribute to those who served.
But there won’t be a blank firing this year because the ceremony was canceled.
“We don’t want to risk a gathering because of COVID-19,” said Annette Rexrode, a member of VFW Rion-Bowman Post 632.
The ceremony’s cancellation didn’t stop post members from honoring veterans. Instead, they placed 54 American flags around the cannon.
Each flag represented at least two people who served in the military. In total, Rexrode said, there were nearly 200 people honored with flags.
“This is the first time we’ve done this,” she said. “We were upset we couldn’t do our Memorial Day celebration, but we had to do something for Veterans Day.”
Each flag carries a poppy -- VFW’s official memorial flower -- and a colored ribbon with a veteran's name on it. The ribbons represent different military branches: green for the Army, dark blue for the Navy, light blue for the Air Force, red for Marines, yellow for those whose branch is unknown and orange for the Coast Guard.
Michael Angel Nicolas, the commanding officer of the post and a decorated Vietnam veteran, said he worried about the flags being stolen, but was honored to “recognize future soldiers and those who have fought for our freedom.”
The setup took a few minutes to complete, but will be visible to hundreds of people traveling along South High Street.
“We want veterans to know that they haven’t been forgotten, that their sacrifices are appreciated,” Rexrode said. “They are remembered.”
Rexrode said that during any period of time, veterans can be struggling with depression, and the months of isolation caused by COVID-19 could make it worse.
“This is our way of saying we haven’t forgotten you and we honor you,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.