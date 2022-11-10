Chaz Haywood first saw a photograph of Winton Paul Burtner in a framed portrait at his wife’s family home. Haywood asked his wife, “Who’s that fella?”
Ginny Haywood responded that the man was her great-uncle, who was killed in June 1918 at the Battle of Belleau in France during World War I.
It wasn’t until Haywood started digging around online and pulled up a photograph of Burtner’s gravestone, located at Arlington National Cemetery, that he noticed something strange — the marker was labeled Maryland instead of Virginia.
Ginny Haywood said Burner used to live in a family home located on Earmans Loop in Harrisonburg.
“It didn’t make sense,” Haywood said. “He was born here, raised here.”
And this wasn’t the only mistake made on his gravestone.
Around 10 years ago, Ginny Haywood said a relative, Philip Huntingdon, filed paperwork with the military to get Burtner’s name corrected on his gravestone.
“When you see something like a name misspelled or a date wrong or something like that, there’s a little bit of a disconnect,” Ginny Haywood said.
It was around 2020 that Chaz Haywood reached out to the military to have corrections made for the location listed on Burtner’s gravestone.
After a pause in the correction process, the Haywoods decided to reach out to U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, for help.
“After reviewing the information provided by Mr. Haywood, we were able to determine that the headstone should have reflected ‘Virginia’ as opposed to ‘Maryland’ based on the home of record of PVT Burtner,” Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director for the Department of the Army, said in a letter to Cline.
The army acknowledged the mistake within weeks of Cline’s letter, Chaz Haywood said. A new gravestone has been ordered.
“Like any casework issue, my team prides itself in working hard to get answers from agencies when our constituents have tried with no success, and this particular case is no different,” Cline said in a prepared statement. “I know how important it is for this local family that their loved one’s home of record be corrected on his headstone at Arlington National Cemetery.”
Burtner was 24 years old at the time of his enlistment in the Marine Corps at Sparrows Point, Maryland, on Jan. 31, 1918, according to an article from The Rockingham Post.
Burtner joined his organization on the USS Henderson on April 22, 1918, and arrived at Brest, France, on May 7.
According to the same article, he was killed in battle on June 14, 1918, while serving as a member of the 67th company, 5th regiment of Marines.
The Battle of Belleau Wood was the first major engagement of the U.S. Army in World War I and an Allied victory, according to Britannica.
“Someone who dies for their country should have everything correct on their marker as accurate as possible,” Ginny Haywood said. “And I understand there’s human error. We’re not mad about anything.”
Ginny Haywood said more information went into verifying Burtner’s location than his name, and that might be why they had trouble getting a response about the location change.
“If you’ve had family that’s served, you know, go check,” Haywood said. “Be sure to look at their memorials, and make sure they’re accurate. We owe it to them for at least that much.”
