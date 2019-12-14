It’s a commonly held belief that the surrender of hound dogs increases this time of year to correlate with the end of hunting season.
However, that may not be the case locally, according to Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA Executive Director Huck Hawaz.
According to the SPCA’s database for 2019, no more hound dogs were brought in recently than any other time during the year. However, it can be difficult to identify a hound if it’s brought in as a stray.
The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA only records a dog as a hound if it’s a full hound. Sometimes the organization can miss hound mixes, or a dog that may be a hound; but it has no way of knowing. This could skew statistics, Hawaz said.
“There seems to certainly be a large population of hounds in this area,” he said, and it doesn’t seem to matter what month it is in terms of them being surrendered. “For us there isn’t a correlation. July or September, there doesn’t seem to be a difference.”
However, hound dogs are one of the highest surrendered dog breeds the SPCA sees, along with pit bulls and pit-bull mixes, Hawaz said.
The lowest intake months for the R-H SPCA are December and January, with July being the highest intake month.
Cat surrenders and strays being brought in represent two-thirds of the SPCA’s intakes and have been for the past three years.
And this year the shelter has seen an increase of 20% in cats being brought it. While the reason for this isn’t precisely known, Hawaz said it probably correlates to more engagement from the community and education about bringing stray animals in.
However, this has created a feline crisis at the SPCA. Currently, there are 155 cats at the shelter as opposed to 55 dogs. The cat population has been as high as 230 at one time this year.
The SPCA is looking at new ways to address this issue, and hope the year-end fund drive can raise the money needed to implement new programs that can curb the cat population without resorting to euthanasia.
