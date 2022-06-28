By KAMRYN KOCH
“Whose bodies? Our bodies.” “No justice, no peace.”
These chants mingled with the sounds of downtown Harrisonburg traffic and falling rain as local residents participated in a walkout Monday to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
The walkout was organized by Paloma Saucedo, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for City Council. Saucedo said she saw a need in the community for people to share their thoughts on the Supreme Court decision.
The overruling of Roe v. Wade on Friday eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion after almost 50 years. This leaves abortion legislation up to the states. Abortion is currently legal in Virginia during the first and second trimesters of pregnancy, with third-trimester abortions legal only if the mother’s health is at serious risk.
In a statement, Gov. Glenn Youngkin expressed his support for the Supreme Court’s decision and called on Virginia lawmakers to write legislation to be introduced to the General Assembly in January.
“I’m proud to be a pro-life Governor and plan to take every action I can to protect life,” he said in a statement. According to the Washington Post, Youngkin said he will seek to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which is at the beginning of the second trimester.
Monday’s protest began outside of City Hall and ended on the steps of the Rockingham County Courthouse. About 30 people gathered on the steps and listened to members of the community talk about their experiences with abortion and the impact of Roe v. Wade’s overturning.
Saucedo read a letter from a friend who couldn’t be at the walkout.
“I’m 48 years old, white, a mother of three, a registered nurse and I have had an abortion,” Saucedo read.
Savo Adams, a sexual health specialist and educator for James Madison University’s SexEdVA program, also spoke openly about her two abortions.
“I have no regrets,” Adams said. “I’m proud of my decisions, and I wouldn’t be as successful as I am today if I had not made that choice for myself.”
Adams said that although abortions are mostly legal in Virginia, people need to organize locally because of the threat of changing legislation. Broadway resident Patrick Fritz also emphasized the need for people to have conversations about abortion at the local level to make lasting change.
“It’s getting out in these small groups,” Fritz said. “It’s talking to people and making them truly understand what these types of things mean. That’s not going to happen at a 100,000-person march in D.C. That’s not going to happen at a 50,000-person march in Richmond. That happens right here on Court Square on a rainy Monday morning.”
Fritz said he attended the protest because it was “the right thing to do.” He said the right to an abortion is not something that should be voted on in state legislatures because it’s a fundamental human right.
“If we don’t own our own bodies, what do we have?” Fritz said. “If we can’t make the choices that are best for our families, what choices are we allowed to make?”
After several people spoke on the steps of the courthouse, Saucedo thanked the crowd for participating in the walkout.
“I’m very grateful that the community showed up in the way they did,” Saucedo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.