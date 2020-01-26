The chill and rain were not enough to stop a group of about 50 locals from rallying against war with Iran on Saturday afternoon at Court Square.
After it was announced earlier this month that the United States had killed a top Iranian general, protests have sprung up across the country calling for an end to this unofficial war and imploring the government not to officially go to war. Harrisonburg is the latest to take up that cause.
Michael Snell-Feikema helped organize the demonstration, which included songs, speeches and a discussion about what can be done to get the message across.
"We need to send a message to leaders that we do not want a war with Iran," Snell-Feikema said. "We're in an undeclared war now, and that war needs to end."
Those in attendance had signs that said "Sanctions Kill," referring to the total blockade of oil to countries that have led to thousands of deaths.
"It is a life or death threat," Snell-Feikema said of the sanctions. "If we were being blockaded like that, we'd be attacking militarily."
Snell-Feikema said there needs to be a new anti-war movement and a new way of thinking about war. With other crises facing the world like climate change, it's hard for people to rally to every cause.
In attendance was local resident Rodney Hendricks, who was documenting the rally with his camera.
"I came to take a couple of pictures and see what is being said about this topic and how local residents feel about it," Hendricks said.
Joanne Benner said she came out because "it's an extremely important issue."
"The assassination ... was an act of war in my mind," Benner said. "I came out because any solidarity I can show against war I hope will make a difference."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.