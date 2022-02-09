The process for opening a new school is a long one that begins years before construction does. Once construction starts, it can be another two or three years before a new school opens.
Deliberation, discussion and cost calculations begin long before construction does. For this reason it can feel like a very long time between a new school is promised and a new school opens. A student could enter high school as a freshman, know that a new high school is on its way, and graduate before that high school is opened.
It can be frustrating for families as they await news such as redistricting when a new school is constructed — if and when their child will attend a new school. They wait to hear what programming a new school will offer. For those without kids, issues such as an increase in property taxes can hang over heads for years.
But the years that it takes to build a new school are understandable when you look at how much planning and decision-making must take place before a shovel enters the ground. And after that step happens, the work to staff, name and populate the school is only just begun.
Discussions about building a second high school in Harrisonburg began in earnest in 2017, with the new school being approved by City Council in 2018.
Harrisonburg High School, built in 2005, began growing quickly in the late 2000s and early 2010s. The school is now overcrowded by more than 650 students.
After breaking ground on the new high school in 2019, construction was halted in 2020 due to the pandemic. Construction began again in 2021 and is well underway. Although originally hoping for a winter 2023 opening, it is now being recommended that HHS2, as it is commonly referred to, opens in fall 2024, seven years after the process began to construct a second high school in the city.
Now that construction has begun again, there have been few setbacks during the construction process, said Craig Mackail, chief operating officer for Harrisonburg City Public Schools. Snow and ice have delayed some aspects of construction for safety concerns, but other aspects such as drilling have been able to continue throughout the winter.
So what logistically still needs to happen in order to get HHS2 ready for opening? Quite a lot, said Superintendent Michael Richards.
As far as the Virginia Department of Education is concerned, the next big legal issue that must be sorted is staffing. The DOE requires school divisions to hire a minimum number of employees based on the position and student enrollment. For example, a high school with 1,050 students requires a minimum number of counselors, teachers, instructional assistants, librarians, etc.
The number varies by position and is dependent on the school’s enrollment, Richards said. Standards of Quality positions are also the minimum number. Almost all school divisions in Virginia hire more than the minimum.
According to Charlottesville-based Weldon Cooper for Public Service, HCPS can expect to see about 2,160 high school aged students in fall 2024, Richards said.
“We are one a handful of school divisions that is still growing,” he said. “We have more students now than before the pandemic.”
The idea is to split that 2,160 student population evenly between the two high schools, although 11th- and 12th-graders can move between the schools depending on their path of study.
Based on the projection of 1,050 students for HHS2, the division will hire staff for those positions. Richards said current HHS staff will have the option of requesting a transfer to HHS2. Once that number is known, the division will be able to hire the remainder of staff.
But before that happens, the School Board must hire a principal, bookkeeper and head of counseling services. The goal is to have the principal in place at least a year in advance, as that individual will have a major say in the hiring of the rest of the staff, Richards said.
Hiring a counselor this early in the process isn’t typical for school divisions, but due to the “crossover of master schedules between the two campuses, the counselor will handle that,” Richards said.
Two of the bigger logistical issues that many people have been waiting on are coming up soon — boundary lines for the two high schools and the name of the new high school.
At Tuesday’s School Board work session, Richards will make a recommendation on where students will end up once the new school opens.
A programming committee has recommended that the boundary lines be split between the middle schools — Thomas Harrison Middle School students would go to HHS and Skyline Middle School students would go to HHS2. This is only a consideration, and Richards will make his formal recommendation on Tuesday, which may or may not align with the programming committee’s recommendation.
“The School Board will get to deliberate on that for a few meetings to come,” Richards said.
Also at Tuesday’s work session, Richards will be proposing the members of a naming committee. Each School Board member will also have the opportunity to nominate a member to the committee. The full slate of candidates for the naming committee must be approved by the School Board.
The process for naming a new school is outlined in HCPS School Board Policy 521.
“Anybody in the community can participate,” Richards said of the naming process. “A link will go up and they can propose a name.”
The naming committee will take those suggestions into consideration and after a few months of deliberation will submit at least three possible names. The committee will recommend one name, and will submit at least two as backups, but can submit up to four backup names.
It took five months for Bluestone Elementary School to officially receive its name. Bluestone was the last new school for HCPS.
It may seem obvious, but one aspect that needs to be complete to open a new school is construction. Construction must be complete before the school can open its doors. For that, the school must secure a certificate of occupancy, Richards said. The goal is to have construction complete and all safety inspections completed months before students arrive at HHS2 so that the building can be used as soon as possible.
It’s been some time since a new school was constructed and opened in Rockingham County. Rockingham Academy was built recently, but as it houses the school division’s alternative education program, its opening did not have the same logistical challenges that opening up a new high school or elementary school faces.
Besides Rockingham Academy, the last new school to open for Rockingham County Public Schools was East Rockingham High School. Before that was River Bend Elementary School and Cub Run Elementary School before that, said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
“A new high school affects everything,” he said.
New feeder school patterns have to be adjusted, for example. When you build an elementary school you can build it in a certain attendance zone and therefore fewer students are affected by redistricting, Scheikl said. “A new high school affect the whole county,” he said.
East Rockingham High School opened in 2010.
There are no plans to build a new school in Rockingham County, and none are included in the RCPS capital improvement plan, Scheikl said.
The Spotswood district continues to grow, however, and expansions of Montevideo Middle School and Spotswood High School may be on the horizon, but nothing is definitive yet. There is also the possibility of a new elementary school in the Spotswood district, but nothing is included in the five-year capital improvement plan for that, Scheikl said.
