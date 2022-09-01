Fred Kniss, provost of Eastern Mennonite University, announced plans to retire at the end of the 2023 fiscal year, according to a press release. He has served in the role since July 2009, according to the press release.
In an announcement to the campus community, Kniss said he considers his years at EMU “to be the best of my 35-year career in higher education.”
An alumnus of 1979, he came to EMU from Loyola University Chicago, where he was professor, chair of sociology, and founder and director of the McNamara Center for the Social Study of Religion, according to the press release. Kniss also served one year as interim dean of Loyola’s graduate school, according to the press release.
“I am deeply grateful for the gift of being able to do meaningful work for an institution I love both as my alma mater and my place of employment,” Kniss said in a press release. “I have had the honor and privilege of serving two presidents, supporting their leadership during a time of major change for the university and for higher education in general. More significantly, I have had the sacred opportunity to support the success of students, faculty, and staff in a community of learning. I find deep joy in seeing others succeed and knowing that I played a role in helping that to happen.”
Kniss served under President Emeritus Loren Swartzendruber until 2017 and for the last five years with President Susan Schultz Huxman, according to the press release.
“Provost Kniss has made substantial contributions, serving with special insight both to the academic mission and vision of EMU, as well as in effective facilitation of academic discussions outside of EMU,” Huxman said in a press release. “He’s actively advanced our unique community of learning into its second century, and positioned EMU in conversations on topics central to our place in the faith-based ecosystem, such as climate change, interfaith engagement and pedagogical innovation.”
The national search for the next provost will begin shortly.
Huxman will appoint a search committee to select candidates for on-campus interviews, according to the press release. Members of the campus community, including faculty, staff and students, will have the opportunity to provide feedback on each of the candidates, and input from all groups will be considered in selecting the next provost, according to the press release.
