During one of his shifts at a Harrisonburg elementary school, a student handed police officer Mike Gangloff a Pokemon card.
Gangloff — better known in the community as Officer Mike — put the card in his bag. Three months later, the student asked if he still had the card.
“I pulled it out; his eyes just lit up,” Gangloff said.
Positive connections with community members are a testament to who Gangloff is, those who know him say. After 25 years in the police force, Gangloff’s last day with the Harrisonburg Police Department is today.
He will take a job with the Shenandoah Valley Special Olympics as its regional director.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Gangloff said.
On Thursday, community members held a car convoy outside Stone Spring Elementary School to celebrate and remember Gangloff’s time in the community, and to wish him luck in his next endeavor.
“He’s been a mentor and a friend. ... We really wanted to do something for him,” said Lt. Erin Stehle of the Harrisonburg Fire Department, who planned the convoy.
Gangloff joined HPD in 1997 and became the Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer in 2000, working in elementary schools.
His retirement caps off a successful 25 years in the police force, including being named Virginia Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2019. In 2010, Gangloff was awarded a Governor’s Transportation Safety award by then-Gov. Bob McDonnell.
“Super rewarding, great career, and it’s sad to go, but I’m looking back today at all the memories and it’s just a rewarding career,” he said.
Some of Gangloff’s responsibilities included teaching D.A.R.E. lessons, which have shifted over the years to focus on responsible decision-making. He also would escort walking field trips and make appearances at school functions. But being in the classroom, Gangloff said, is something he’ll always remember.
“Getting up in front of the students and teaching them the D.A.R.E. principles of safe and responsible choices, or community helpers as police, or just handing out a sticker. The time in the schools is the most valuable,” Gangloff said. “And that’s what I’m going to miss the most.”
He noted how supportive the community has been over the years, as well as his relationships and friendships with teachers and colleagues in the police department.
“The goal of positive police interactions, that’s what it’s all about, and I can look back very fondly at these memories and thank all the people that came out today to support me,” Gangloff said.
Stehle said a send-off convoy was only fitting for the man who was the mastermind behind similar events in 2020 during the height of pandemic lockdowns.
That year, HPD and other city first responders created a Community Convoy that went through a different section of Harrisonburg each week, blowing horns, blaring sirens, and waving to community members, with the aim of connecting the community when the COVID-19 pandemic first started. The city was recognized by the Virginia Municipal League for the efforts.
For first responders in both Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Gangloff’s mentorship will not be lost, Stehle said.
“He puts a smile on people’s faces wherever he shows up,” she said.
