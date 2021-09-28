During his time at James Madison University, Charlie King has worked with three presidents and seen an entire side of campus built and football championships, and most recently, helped guide the school through a pandemic.
When King came to JMU in 1996, the school had 12,000 students. Now, there are more than 20,000.
“I knew the school had a lot going for it, and that it was about to really grow,” King said.
King currently serves as senior vice president for administration and finance, where he has been overseeing government relations, budget management, business services, finance, human resources, information technology, intercollegiate athletics and university police.
It’s been a big job, and it’s a bit unusual for a finance administrator to also hold the roles in government relations and athletics, but King had experience with the former during his years working at Radford University, and had a real interest in sports.
“It was a challenge, don’t get me wrong,” King said. “But I didn’t look at it as a problem but an opportunity.”
When King came to JMU the east side of campus had one building. During his time at JMU he got to see the east side of campus explode, and the acquisition of such properties as the old Harrisonburg High School and the old Howard Johnson right off of Interstate 81. Most recently, King got to see the completion of the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
For these reasons and also because the past two years during the pandemic have been challenging, King decided that December would be a good time to retire. He will stay on for a year in a part-time capacity to help train the individual who is taking over his government relations duties.
“This is certainly a bittersweet moment as I have enjoyed my time at the university and have watched JMU become a first-class institution of higher education,” King said. “I am very proud of the work administration and finance employees have done to help develop JMU into the place it currently is.”
When asked about some of his proudest accomplishments, King mentioned the intentional growth across campus and maintaining its beauty, building out East Campus, and the success of JMU athletic programs. Most importantly, King said, “One of my career highlights was leading the best administration and finance team in the commonwealth.”
Towana Moore, associate vice president of business services, will serve as interim vice president of administration and finance upon King’s retirement. King will work on a temporary, part-time basis with JMU’s Government Relations staff through the next Virginia General Assembly session.
During retirement, King is looking forward to spending time with family and will still be cheering on the Dukes from the sidelines.
“On behalf of the entire university community, I congratulate Charlie on his retirement and share deep appreciation for the foundation he has laid, his support and never-ending commitment to JMU,” JMU President Jonathan Alger said in a press release. “He has served a critical role in working with legislators across the Commonwealth and has spearheaded numerous capital projects that have enhanced this institution greatly. The institutional knowledge he has developed over 25 years is invaluable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.