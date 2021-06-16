The show must go on, as they say in the theater world. But after 30 years as a drama teacher at Thomas Harrison Middle School, Michael Strawderman will get to watch the show from the seats and not the wings of the stage.
With the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year, so concluded a long and illustrious career as one of the city’s drama teachers. Strawderman began his teaching career in 1991 after graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University the year prior.
After six months of substitute teaching, Strawderman was offered a full-time drama teacher position at a time when those positions were not readily available, particularly at the middle school level.
“Harrisonburg was very innovative with their elective programming,” Strawderman said.
It wasn’t lost on him how lucky he was to have found his dream job so close to his childhood home, as well as his parents in Broadway. Strawderman knew that taking a job elsewhere would mean going somewhere farther from home than he wanted.
So Strawderman spent the last three decades cultivating the thespian curiosities of Harrisonburg’s sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students at Thomas Harrison Middle School.
Each grade was a little different. For sixth grade, drama was a part of an exploratory path that most students take and lasts for nine weeks.
For seventh-graders, the class is a semester long and focuses on many aspects of the theater world, including costuming, set design, sound, as well as acting. At the end of the semester a play production is put on for their seventh-grade peers.
Drama class for the eldest Thomas Harrison students is a year long and focuses on different acting styles, as well as industry skills such as creating a resume and taking head shots.
“It’s really meant to be a taste for what they could expect in different industries,” such as the film industry and live stage acting, Strawderman said.
While Strawderman has yet to see one of his former students become an A-lister in Hollywood, he has seen students go on to have careers in theater. From the former student who worked on the sound design for “Hamilton” to the couple of students who ended up in production touring groups, Strawderman said he is proud of any student who took the leap to have a career in theater.
It was Strawderman’s own acceptance that making it big on Broadway or in movies probably wasn’t in the cards for him that steered him toward teaching.
“I knew that I loved it enough that I wanted it to be a part of my life,” he said of the theater, and the desire to be creative in that way. “And teaching was a way to make a living wage and continue to do what I love.”
But it hasn’t been easy. Outside of classes, Strawderman also spends afternoons and evenings in the fall helping students create and act in a one-act play competition that they take to the regional and state level. And in the spring, Strawderman worked with the school’s choral director to put on a musical. It was not unusual for Strawderman to be up until 1 or 2 a.m. working on a costume or set design.
That endless hustle was part of the reason Strawderman decided that 30 years as a theater teacher was enough.
“I want to focus on life and the next chapter, whatever that may be,” he said. Theater will still be a part of his life, but it might take the shape of writing or directing or maybe voice work.
J.R. Snow, fine arts coordinator for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, has worked closely with Strawderman for many years.
“Michael has consistently provided incredible experiences, both in and out of the classroom, for passionate student actors at Thomas Harrison Middle School to find their identity, explore their creativity, and find their voice both on and off the stage,” Snow said. “Students found confidence, joy and a love for theater arts under the tutelage of Strawderman, and his lasting legacy shines brightly on the stages of this community and all the stages his students continue to create art.”
And at the end of the day, that’s all Strawderman hopes his students take from their time in theater. Whether they go on to pursue it at the high school, college or professional level, if they gained a level of confidence or sense of self, then Strawderman said he succeeded.
