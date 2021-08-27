There is a story about Robert McDonald that really sums up who he was as a pediatric physician for decades in Harrisonburg.
A mom calls him one day panicked, says her son ate the goldfish and what should she do? McDonald thought about it and replied, “I guess you get a new goldfish.”
McDonald’s daughter, Lee Anne Steffe, recalled that story of her father, saying that is how he was. The joke put the mom at ease and McDonald was able to calmly talk her through how to deal with the situation.
McDonald, of Bridgewater, practiced from 1956 to 1997 with only a few years off during that time. He died on Aug. 17 surrounded by family and nurses who adored him at the age of 95.
“He lived a long good life,” Steffe said. “And he was living it every day until the end.”
McDonald became only the second pediatrician in the Valley in 1956 after completing his residency and internship. He was on call every other night and every weekend.
Because there weren’t many doctors in general in this area in the ‘50s, McDonald was also tending to everyday mishaps such as setting bones and closing lacerations.
He watched childhood vaccines all but wipe out infectious diseases that McDonald once had to treat, Steffe said. For decades, if you had children, there was a good chance they were patients of McDonald’s at some point.
And beyond just being a caring physician, McDonald was a people person. He made people feel special and comfortable, Steffe said of her father. It wasn’t uncommon, and still isn’t, for her to go out into the community and be stopped by someone whose child or themselves were treated by McDonald.
“They would say, ‘He saved my life,’” Steffe recalled.
McDonald leaves more than a community of healed kids, too. He inspired his family to go into pediatrics, as well.
Steffe was a practicing pediatrician, now retired. And her son, Kemper Steffe, just finished his pediatric residency and will be practicing in Annapolis, Md. Three generations of pediatricians were born and inspired because of McDonald.
“He was so proud,” Steffe said of his grandson. “I am too, obviously. But he really was.”
Kent McDonald, the eldest of McDonald’s three children, remembers the night he trekked through a severe snowstorm with his dad to help a woman who went into labor at the hospital. Their car didn’t get them there, but that didn’t stop McDonald. Kent went partially because he knew after his dad was done they would stop in the cafeteria to get a soda and a snack.
But that’s the kind of doctor and person his father was, Kent McDonald said, the kind who walks through a snowstorm to help. In fact, it wasn’t until Kent McDonald’s three daughters left home that they realized doctors don’t really make house calls. That’s just something their grandfather did.
Kent McDonald likes to say that his father was the “mayor of wherever he was at the moment.” Whether it was striking up a conversation with the person sitting next to him in the waiting room at the dentist, drawing out a 15-minute trip to the grocery store to an hour and a half because he wanted to talk to everyone, or these past two years, adopting other families at Bridgewater Retirement Community during the pandemic.
“He had a personality that was almost beyond measure,” Kent McDonald said. “There are so many stories of people who felt like he intervened. Whether they were a patient of his and they’d say, ‘You saved my life,’ or they were a parent and would say, ‘You saved my child’s life.’”
When the family was cleaning out Robert McDonald’s room at BRC after he died, they discovered his Bible was missing. They asked someone who did maintenance if they had perhaps seen it. And while it was ultimately found by the family, the attitude of the worker was, “If doc’s Bible is missing I will turn this place upside down to find it,” Kent McDonald said.
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the opening of the hospital where McDonald worked, it featured him in a lengthy article.
The article says, “Looking back over her husband’s long career, Mary Lee notes how he was always ready to offer help and encouragement to children and their sometimes distraught parents, typically with a good dose of humor.”
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Bridgewater United Methodist Church.
