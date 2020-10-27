It was two months into the pandemic when Kim Dove found out that she was the Teacher of the Year for Rockingham County Public Schools. It was a needed positive when there was so much negative in the world.
Now, five months later, there are still a lot of unknowns, and although it isn’t the way Dove or anyone would have liked, she is being honored with a virtual event, along with the Harrisonburg City Teacher of the Year.
Every year, local school divisions choose a teacher of the year for each school with the help of recommendations by peers. From there, a division-wide teacher of the year is chosen.
For Rockingham County that person is Dove, a social studies teacher at Wilbur S. Pence Middle School. Dove has been with the school division for five years, having previously taught for 11 years with Augusta County Schools.
Dove found out she was chosen from hundreds of teachers prior to a school board meeting in May where it was announced publicly.
“I was excited and surprised and I kept saying to Ms. LaPira ‘Wow, wow, wow,”” Dove said about hearing from Katie LaPira, the executive director of the Rockingham Education Foundation, Inc., who presents the award.
Now, months later, Dove has used the announcement that she is teacher of the year to motivate her to work even harder for her students.
“I feel like I have a sense of responsibly to do the extra work, whatever that work may be,” Dove said. “I guess being an example is what I’m looking for.”
It’s been a challenge during the pandemic and subsequent virtual learning to feel like you can be creative and innovative, when you can’t even be in the same room as your students, but there have been some good things that have come out of it.
Dove said she feels like students are becoming better self-advocates.
“They get in touch with you when something is amiss,” she said.
In addition, Dove said she feels like there is more student participation, as surprising as it sounds. When in a Zoom meeting, students have been utilizing the chat feature to participate, knowing that if they answer a question wrong, only Dove knows.
The Harrisonburg Teacher of the Year is longtime Harrisonburg High School instructor Mary Strickler. She has 38 years of teaching under her belt and 36 at HHS.
Under her leadership, HHS students received several state and national awards, including the Colonel Savedge Award for Sustained Excellence in Journalism and All-American Yearbook first place ranking 11 years in a row, presented by the National Scholastic Press Association.
Individually, Stickler was recognized as Balfour’s 2019 National Yearbook Adviser of the Year.
One retired HHS educator stated that Stickler “never gives up, never tires” and “sees that every student discovers the joy of learning.”
Strickler has a Mother Theresa quote in her car that she reads every day: “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across waters to create many ripples.”
On Tuesday night, Dove participated in a virtual event to recognize both her and the author of a new book about the life of Lucy Simms.
This digital celebration featured Virginia Senator Jennifer McClellan; Northeast Neighborhood Association (NENA) President Karen Thomas; Associate Professor of Philosophy at Mary Baldwin University Scott; and local historian and author Dale MacAllister.
In addition to these honored guest speakers, the 2020 Lucy F. Simms Educator of the Year Awards were presented to the winning teachers from Rockingham County and Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
