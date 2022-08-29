One could say Jeremy Stinson was excited for Harrisonburg’s newest restaurant to open.
Wearing a white “Texas Inn” shirt, Stinson took his friend, Nic Maoury of Herndon, for dinner at the Texas Inn, 95 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg, on Saturday afternoon.
It was his second stop at the eatery on its first day in business in Harrisonburg, as that morning, Stinson went there with his wife.
“I grew up with the Texas Inn in Lynchburg and would go with my family growing up,” he said. “Having one here in Harrisonburg is exciting.”
The T-Room
Known by Lynchburg locals as the T-Room, the Texas Inn was founded in 1935 as a 10-seat diner, said managing partner Dave Saunders.
Saunders said that after numerous trips to James Madison University to visit his daughter, he believed that Harrisonburg would be a good fit for the “old school diner” model.
“We look for midsize cities in the South, close to a university,” he said, noting that he postponed plans to expand the business in Richmond to open up the Harrisonburg shop. “I loved [Harrisonburg]. I loved the people.”
Saunders will be the first person to admit that the Texas Inn is not a fancy place, but said the service at the 18-seat diner is good, fast and cheap. Those three things together, he said, are the secret to Texas Inn’s success.
“If you give somebody good, fast and cheap ... they don’t like it — they love it,” Saunders said.
Saunders said the establishment serves all-day breakfast, hamburgers and hot dogs. The restaurant is also known for its chili made from a secret recipe, homemade relish and its signature sandwich, the Western.
“It’s an acquired taste,” Saunders said. “It’s a destination.”
Restaurant manager Renae Moneypenny said Texas Inn had a successful first day in Harrisonburg. Five people waited for the restaurant to open Saturday morning, and the Texas Inn had been full ever since. The restaurant also features a to-go window for passersby on the sidewalk.
“I think Harrisonburg has been waiting a long time for something like this,” she said.
The Texas Inn in Harrisonburg is open from 7 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday, and 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. Sunday’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.