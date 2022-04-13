At least 10 local kids with critical illnesses are waiting to have their wishes granted.
Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia is in need of at least 20 “wish-granting” volunteers to help with its mission in Harrisonburg and the surrounding area.
Based out of a single office in Richmond, Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia serves 200 kids throughout Virginia at any given time. The chapter depends on a corps of volunteers throughout the state to be its arms and legs on the ground.
Make-A-Wish works with children ages 2 ½ through 18 who have critical illnesses and would benefit from encouragement. Children are referred to the Make-A-Wish program, often by members of their medical team, according to Caroline Browell, director of marketing and communications for the organization.
Make-A-Wish works with families of critically ill children to grant a “wish” the child has. A wish can be anything -- if they could have, see or do anything, meet anyone, or give anything in the world, Make-A-Wish pays for and coordinates everything to make the wish “come true” for the child, Browell said.
Wish-granting volunteers help families decide on wishes to submit to Make-A-Wish. They serve as Make-A-Wish's eyes, ears and helping hand and create a personal relationship with clients, Browell said.
Once a child decides on a wish, Browell said it takes about a year until the wish “comes true.” A key role of the volunteer, she said, is to help keep the excitement and anticipation going throughout that time.
Almost as important as the wish itself for the child, Browell said the excitement, planning and anticipation leading up the wish often plays an important role in the child’s treatment plan.
“A lot of children go on to live happy, healthy, normal lives,” Browell said. “Everything that we do at Make-A-Wish is about bringing joy and happiness and hope.”
Wish-granting volunteers will check in with their child and family once a month throughout the process, Browell said. Right now, the process is virtual due to COVID-19 precautions, she said.
The check-ins can be as simple as a post card or a phone call, but many volunteers opt to get creative with their check-ins, leaving balloons for birthdays or creating scavenger hunts for their Make-A-Wish child, according to Katie McGee, senior director of program services for the organization.
Make-A-Wish culminates in a wish-granting party, where the wish “comes true.” The wish-granting volunteer works with Make-A-Wish to plan the wish-granting party for their Make-A-Wish child and family.
“At the end, when we’re ready to grant the wish, [the volunteer] will get to be a part of that celebration,” McGee said. “We just had one in Richmond that was a [wish for a] puppy. The wish granter actually went to the breeder, picked up the puppy and then delivered it.”
There is no financial requirement for volunteers. Make-A-Wish pays for everything related to the wish. If volunteers spend money on supplies for a wish-granting party or check-in, they may apply to be reimbursed by Make-A-Wish.
Volunteers must be 21 or older and complete a background check. Browell said the main time commitment for a volunteer is at the beginning. They must attend a volunteer training and a first meeting with their Make-A-Wish child. The next training will be held virtually on April 23 from 9:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
People who are interested in becoming a wish-granting volunteer should email contact@va.wish.org or call the Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia office at 804-217-9474 to get started.
“There’s so many different qualities that would be beneficial to this role,” McGee said. “[Anyone] who cares about their community and wants to be a part of bringing joy and happiness to the wish child and their family.”
