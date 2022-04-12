After nearly a year of running the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department on an interim basis, Brian Mancini has been named its permanent director.
City officials announced Mancini's promotion in a Monday press release, saying his leadership and accomplishments during the COVID-19 pandemic set him apart from other candidates. He succeeds Luanne Santangelo, who stepped down on an undisclosed date last year.
“Brian’s dedication to our community and passion about ensuring all in Harrisonburg have the opportunity to recreate and enjoy our outdoors gives me great confidence about the future of our parks facilities, athletics programs and everything else that makes Harrisonburg Parks & Rec so special,” interim City Manager Ande Banks said in the press release. “He and the amazing team we have at Parks & Rec are incredible ambassadors of our local government and we are proud of all they do every day to make Harrisonburg a better place for all.”
Mancini had worked as the department's assistant director since July 2018. Prior to coming to Harrisonburg, he held positions in Dinwiddie County, including recreation superintendent, director and community development administrator, the release says, in addition to parks and recreation positions in Henrico and Goochland counties.
As acting director at Harrisonburg parks and rec, Mancini oversaw the addition to futsal facilities at Ralph Sampson Park and the "ongoing reimagining of the Smithland Road Athletic Complex," the release says. He also oversaw the addition of pickleball courts at Morrison Park and the renovation of the Cecil F. Gilkerson Community Activities Center.
Parks and rec is one of the city's largest departments, with a budget of nearly $6.5 million and about 120 employees, depending on the season.
“The infrastructure and framework for quality recreational amenities and programs in the City of Harrisonburg have been established over the years by our dedicated staff,” Mancini said in the press release. “Our job now is to make we sure we stay up to date with the latest in recreational trends, while progressing forward, as we gain an understanding of what kinds of diverse recreational amenities are wanted by the residents of our city.”
