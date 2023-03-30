From Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick’s experience, there are places where a feeling of collaboration, motivation and drive for economic growth is palpable.
And Harrisonburg and Rockingham County fills that bill, she said.
Valley leaders on Wednesday spoke about economic development in the city and the county during the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce State of the Economy address Wednesday morning at the DoubleTree Hotel in Harrisonburg.
When companies look to relocate to Virginia, Merrick said, they’re looking to find a skilled workforce, accessible and affordable housing, and a high quality of life for employees.
In the Valley, the population is growing, but more people have moved out of the state than into the state, she said.
State authorities are brainstorming ways to create initiatives to get college graduates to stay and work in Virginia, collaborate on workforce systems and invest in sites so companies are ready to get digging when they begin or relocate.
Brian Shull, executive director of the city’s economic development department, noted that the area’s economy took a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, but employment numbers are steadily improving.
The Work Force
Shull’s goals with economic development include retaining and expanding current businesses and attracting and creating jobs. He highlighted Farmer Focus, which in just nine years, has grown to be the 5th largest employer in the city. The federal government in February awarded Shenandoah Valley Organic with a $3.6 million grant to expand its operations.
The city is also adapting to changes in the workforce, Shull said, as a co-working space is planned at the old Wetsel Seed complex, at 128 W. Market St. The facility will be transformed into the Harrisonburg Innovation Hub, a co-working center with offices and other space available for rent.
“It’s going to be a destination for companies,” Shull said.
A manufactory collective is slated along South High Street, which will serve as an “incubator” for small manufacturers, Shull said.
He touched on redevelopment in the northern part of downtown, where business owners are revamping the building across from Magpie Diner into the Liberty Street Mercantile, which would feature shops, an event space and even a wine bar.
Downtown efforts include the Build Our Park near Turner Pavilion, the Icehouse, adding art and improving walkability. Ideas stem from the Downtown 2040 plan.
Also in the city, there’s a business loan program, Launch Harrisonburg — a 10-week bootcamp for entrepreneurs — and B-Cubed, a Black and brown owned business growth program that provides mentoring and mini-grants, Shull said.
Assistant County Administrator Casey Armstrong spoke to the strong collaboration between the county’s community development and economic development departments. County officials are working through a comprehensive plan update, which addresses topics such as land use, development, the environment, transportation and resource utilization in the unincorporated areas of the county.
The County
The biggest takeaway from the public engagement process for the comprehensive plan rewrite is the need for housing, Armstrong said. The county is trying to focus its dense residential projects in the Stone Spring Urban Development Area, which is south of U.S. 33 to Port Republic Road, and east of Harrisonburg to Cross Keys Road.
The focused, dense residential area, Armstrong said, also consists of lodging, retail and dining options.
The county also implemented a tourism grant program through revenue from its transient occupancy tax to promote tourism in the county’s seven incorporated towns, and also Massanutten Resort.
To improve the county’s quality of life, the county has partnered with All Points Broadband to provide internet access countywide. There’s also an indoor recreation facility proposed in the upcoming capital improvement plan for the county. County officials are also in the process to acquire the water and sewer system on the Massanutten Mountain, Armstrong noted.
Also at the summit, Lauren Shifflett, associate director of the center of economic education at James Madison University, talked about Your Economic Success, a program that has supported K-12 economics and financial literacy in the area for 50 years.
The program operates a public and private partnership with JMU to fund the Center of Economic Education, and provides curriculum development, teacher training and support in the area and across the state.
