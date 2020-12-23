Pastor Lauren Eanes wants nothing more than to continue the Muhlenberg Lutheran Church Christmas traditions. But the church and the congregation, like many others, are having to get creative in how they experience those traditions this year to keep everyone safe.
But that doesn’t mean Christmas is canceled, Eanes said. On Christmas Eve, there will be caroling from 3 to 3:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. The church has a radio transmitter so that congregants can listen to the music from the safety of their cars. There will also be a children’s ministry service available to listen to where children’s Christmas stories will be read.
But there will be no in-person Christmas Eve service for Muhlenberg this year.
“It’s hard because on Christmas Eve, you go to church,” Eanes said. “It’s one of those touch points to be in the building. But safety has to come first.”
Muhlenberg has not met in person for services since March 15, and is committed to not meeting again until at least March 15 next year. But even then, there are no guarantees.
“It’s really important to love thy neighbor by being apart this year,” Eanes said.
But those looking for a service on Christmas Eve and Christmas can find it by way of online services, which will be streaming on Facebook and YouTube.
There will be a 4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve service, an opportunity from 5:30 to 6 p.m. to light a luminary along Market Street, and a Zoom service at 7 p.m. for those who want to feel more face to face. And the 4:30 p.m. service will stream again at 9 p.m.
On Christmas Day, there will be a 10 a.m. pre-recorded Christmas concert, as well as an evening collaboration service between Muhlenberg and five other area congregations.
“We feel it too, not being in our space,” Eanes said. “We miss that.”
Harrisonburg Baptist Church will have in-person services on Christmas Eve that congregants have to register for ahead of time to ensure social distancing in the church, Pastor Matthew Winters said.
There will be services at 5 and 8 p.m. Winters said he’s not sure Harrisonburg Baptist Church has ever had a midnight service on Christmas Eve, but “not sure we would have backed that this year.”
Although midnight services are a staple for churchgoers on Christmas Eve, an order by Gov. Ralph Northam states that no one is to be out in public between midnight and 5 a.m.
To that end, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church is getting its latest service on Christmas Eve in under the wire.
The services are as follows:
Christmas Eve:
3 p.m.- English Mass
5 p.m.- English Mass, also livestreamed
7 p.m.- Spanish Mass, also livestreamed
11 p.m.- English Mass
Christmas Day:
10 a.m.- English Mass
Noon- Spanish Mass
Congregants are expected to social distance and wear masks at all times while in the building, Father Silvio Kaberia said.
Like Muhlenberg, Harrisonburg Mennonite has not held an in-person worship service since March 8, Pastor Craig Maven said.
After experimenting with a couple of forms, the church developed a worship format that streams on YouTube. In September, Maven invited people who wanted to view the YouTube service together to gather in the building. They stopped that when COVID cases spiked with the return of university students.
Harrisonburg Mennonite had hoped to restart in-person worship this coming Sunday. However, the current wave of new cases caused the church to postpone those plans.
“We were really looking forward to having a grand Christmas celebration, so there is disappointment,” Maven said.
For Christmas, Harrisonburg Mennonite is staying on YouTube and services will be available on its YouTube channel. The Christmas Eve service will be streamed. It is the traditional mix of Christmas music and scripture reading, set in a candlelit atmosphere.
This year HMC will offer a Christmas Day program that features one of the pastors and their family. The Christmas Eve service will be available after noon on Thursday, although church officials are encouraging people to keep the 10 p.m. tradition so most can watch it at the same time.
The Christmas Day program will start at 10 a.m.
