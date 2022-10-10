Kalia Page, band director at Rappahannock County High School, felt right at home during Saturday’s Shenandoah Valley Marching Invitational at Harrisonburg High School.
“What’s most rewarding is I can apply the skills I learned here and see the results in my own band,” said Page, who student taught with the HHS band in the spring.
The 12th annual marching band invitational brought 28 high school bands to Harrisonburg High School, several of which had ties to HHS.
“We’ve created quite the network,” said Daniel Upton, band director at HHS.
Upton counted at least eight other band directors at Saturday’s competition who either worked or student taught with the Blue Streak Band at some point in their careers.
Page, who graduated from Bridgewater College in this spring, hopped right in to a band directing position at Rappahannock County this fall, and was tasked with resetting the marching band after it had been dormant for three years.
“A lot of these kids had never been to competition,” she said.
She likened the smaller school to her alma mater, William Monroe High School in Stanardsville. She described it as “cross training,” going from playing and working with a smaller school’s band, then jumping up to student teach at the bigger Blue Streak Band, and winding up at Rappahannock County.
Page said there’s about 28 students in the Rappahannock County marching band — nearly doubling the number of students she started with in August. Harrisonburg’s marching band has about 110 students.
“[Harrisonburg] taught me the morals of being in band,” Page said. “Bringing home trophies is not important; it’s about the growth. It’s patience and a process.”
Page said HHS directors Upton and Claire Leeper are mentors to her, and they are an open outlet to call and text with questions.
“I’ve learned band directing is 5% of band,” Page said. “I’m a guidance counselor, a nurse, a coordinator ... there’s so many things that go into band directing that people don’t realize.”
Nathan Childs, Culpeper County’s band director, said it was the HHS routines and consistent mentality he brought with him while leading Culpeper County’s Marching Blue Devils. Childs was a percussion instructor at HHS in 2018-19, and an assistant director and special education assistant in 2019-20.
“In Virginia, [marching band is] on the up and up,” he said. “It’s becoming more cohesive and becoming a more competitive state for marching band.”
Now in his third year at Culpeper County, Childs said the HHS band serves as an inspiration as to what he’s trying to grow his own program into.
“At the end of the day, it’s a really collaborative sport,” Childs said.
Directing Rockbridge County’s marching band, Miranda Fitzgerald said she had an “awesome student teaching experience” with the HHS band in 2015, and learned organizational skills, having the band be punctual and professional, and being able to listen to students and understanding their point of view.
Fitzgerald has about 50 students in Rockbridge County’s Marching Wildcat band, and noted the amount of effort needed to grow and get students to buy into the program. Before Fitzgerald, there was frequent turnover of band directors at Rockbridge County, she said.
“I stayed, and we have a strong community down there,” she said. “The kids love music and love band.”
Joel Cosner, who was a marching band instructor at HHS in 2009 and 2010, said Harrisonburg is a special place for him. Cosner, now in his eighth year leading Sherando High School’s marching band, grew up in Briery Branch and graduated from Turner Ashby High School in 2007.
“I owe a lot to the people here,” Cosner said. “It’s a really special place for me.”
Cosner said he’s able to see a lot of connections and similarities between Harrisonburg and Sherando’s band, due to their larger size, community support, and how they run things behind the scenes.
“[Harrisonburg] served as an inspiration and a model for what is possible just about anywhere,” he said. “I saw it as a student in high school. I see it now as a teacher. There’s a lot of great people to make it happen.”
Turner Ashby and Spotswood’s bands won their respective group divisions. Broadway and East Rockingham’s bands secured third place in their groups. Bands were separated into groups based on their size. Harrisonburg only performed as an exhibition. The Commandant’s Own Marine Drum and Bugle Corps from Washington, D.C., also performed in exhibition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.