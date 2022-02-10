The fight over whether mask mandates hold up legally has once again been thrown a curve ball in the form of a Senate bill with a newly passed amendment making masks optional.
Mask requirements seemed to be protected under Virginia Senate Bill 1303, made into law last year, which stated that all school divisions in Virginia must open for in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year while following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines.
As the CDC has advised that masks should be worn in schools, school divisions interpreted the wording of the law to mean that masks are required until the CDC says they can be optional.
However, when Gov. Glenn Youngkin took office in mid-January, he immediately approved an executive order saying parents have the option of whether their children wear masks.
With the executive order and Senate Bill 1303 seeming to contradict each other, school divisions turned to their own legal counsel to decide whether to still require masks. The Harrisonburg and Rockingham County school boards voted to continue to require masks.
An injunction from a Richmond Circuit Court has temporarily halted the executive order, and it was almost assured that the Virginia Supreme Court would rule on the matter.
But on Tuesday, an amendment to proposed legislation was passed 29-9 that if passed by both the House of Delegates and the Senate would end mask mandates across the state.
With bipartisan support, the Virginia Senate approved an amendment to a bill giving parents the ability to choose whether their children wear masks in schools without providing an excuse and regardless of rules adopted by local school boards.
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, introduced a floor amendment to a bill from Republican state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant that would require school boards to permanently offer in-person instruction.
If passed, the legislation would supersede Senate Bill 1303 from 2021.
According to The Associated Press, the bill must still pass the full Senate on a final reading as well as the GOP-controlled House of Delegates. It would then go to Youngkin for his signature. Youngkin could seek to amend the bill so it would take effect immediately upon passage. If so, it would go back to the legislature for passage on a majority vote. Such an action would be necessary for the measure to take effect during the current school year.
A statement released Wednesday by Rockingham County School Board Chairman Dan Breeden reads in part: “Yesterday, the Virginia Senate passed legislation that may try to take that decision-making ability away from localities. That same bill will most certainly pass the House and be signed by the Governor. I also understand that there are pending cases in several courts that challenge a variety of issues related to masking in Virginia schools. As I have been sworn to do, once we have new legislation in place, it will be my intent to continue to make decisions in the best interests of our students and staff that are also consistent with our legal responsibilities.”
Harrisonburg City School Board Chairman Nick Swayne said via email that the board hasn’t had the opportunity to discuss the updates as a board, but the sentiment of the board has been to follow the law.
