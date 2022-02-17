Masks are now optional for Rockingham County Public Schools students, according to a press release sent out Wednesday afternoon.
On Wednesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed legislation that gives parents the right to opt their children out of wearing a mask at school. The new law goes into effect immediately, and school divisions have until March 1 to comply.
Given the discussion at Monday’s School Board meeting related to adjusting the division’s plans if new legislation is approved, RCPS is making changes to its mitigation plan effective today, according to the press release.
Here are the highlights:
• Masks will be optional for students in RCPS beginning today.
• Current Department of Labor and Industry regulations state that fully vaccinated employees have a choice whether to wear a mask. This rule is expected to be reviewed by the department in the near future.
• According to a Jan. 29, 2021, order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks are required on school buses until at least March 18.
• Contact tracing will no longer occur for every close contact. RCPS will coordinate with the Virginia Department of Health if it has evidence of an outbreak as defined in the new VDH guidance: three connected cases within 14 days for which transmission at school is the only reasonable explanation.
• According to updated guidance from Youngkin’s new VDH team, schools have the authority to isolate or quarantine students based on the circumstances and explanation above.
• Students and staff who test positive will need to isolate for at least five days. If symptoms have improved and no fever is present, they may return on day six only if an appropriate mask is worn consistently and correctly on days six through 10.
• The updated VDH guidance states that parents are expected to notify schools if a student tests positive for the virus that causes COVID.
• Parents will be permitted to serve as chaperones and volunteers as long as they follow the same rules as staff.
• Field trip rules, including those for overnight trips, revert to normal procedures, no vaccination check or testing required.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools will continue requiring masks until the deadline of March 1, said Superintendent Michael Richards.
