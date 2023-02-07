It’s often easier to show work than to explain it, especially when it comes to advanced, theoretical math concepts.
Max Misterka, 16, stood at a white board writing out three equations. Two of the equations are established and one is an equation that Max came up with himself while studying q-calculus.
Even as he explains it, however, the concept would go over the heads of most.
Max spent the past year studying q-calculus, a version of traditional calculus and generalized it to what he calls s-calculus. With his generalization, Max proved many things about q-calculus. He used factorials to generalize this new way of thinking about calculus.
Whether or not the average lay person can understand Max's research, it obviously impressed the Regeneron and Society for Science, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.
In early January, the Harrisonburg-based homeschool student found out that he had been chosen as a semi-finalist in the Regeneron talent search, from 1,949 entrants.
And just a few weeks ago, Max learned that he was a finalist and will receive at least $25,000.
Max's father, Jason, was the first to see the email from Regeneron, but hesitated to tell Max until he could confirm with his wife and Max's mother, Shannon Misterka, that he was reading the email correctly.
After confirming that her son was indeed a finalist, she woke Max up to tell him.
"You got up pretty fast after that," Shannon said -- not always an easy task with teenagers, particular those that are homeschooled and don't have to report to homeroom at a given time.
Needless to say, the whole family was excited.
"We all thought it was pretty surprising," Max said. He had entered his research in another competition and had not gotten very far with it.
Max will attend a week-long competition from March 9 to March 15 in Washington D.C. where he will undergo a rigorous judging process to compete for more than $1.8 million in awards.
The top 10 awards, which will be announced during a live-streamed awards ceremony on March 14, range from $40,000 to $250,000.
Whether or not Max ends up receiving one of the top rewards, Shannon said that watching him spend over a year on his research and application process, which included a 20-page paper as well as surveys, forms, posters and a video, has been exciting.
"As a mom, seeing this research and how much fun he's had working on it," is really rewarding, Misterka said. "And to receive recognition at this level. He's worked between 15 and 20 hours a week for over a year."
Max learned about Regeneron through a program he was taking part in called MIT PRIMES-USA, a research group for high school students. Max worked with a mentor -- Sanath Devalapurkar — who would give him math problems and projects to complete and would meet with Max on a weekly basis over Zoom.
It was through Devalapurkar that Max learned about Regeneron an its reputation. The contest is for students headed to college in the fall. And although he's just 16, Max is college-bound.
He's still making his decision about where he wants to attend, but he has been accepted to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which is his first choice.
Max plans to double major in math and physics with the plan to continue to do research and become a professor.
As for his research on q- and s-calculus, Max hopes to continue with that too. Currently, his research does not have any practical application, which sounds disappointing but is actually exciting, Max said.
"It's pure math for math's sake," Shannon Misterka said.
"It doesn't matter if you have an application yet," Max agreed. "Someone else can figure that out, although it can take 100s of years."
To learn about Regeneron and to see the list of finalists and their bios, go to societyforscience.org/.
