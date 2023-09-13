MutualAid eXchange, known as MAX insurance, is in liquidation and scheduled to close on Sep. 21. The insurance company has not sent notice to those they represent, according to the Insurance Center of Harrisonburg, Inc.
Michael Rodes, CIC, of Insurance Center of Harrisonburg, Inc., noticed that some of his clients were impacted by the liquidation of MAX insurance and the lack of notice to those who will be impacted.
“They had not received any formal letter saying that the company went out of business,” said Rodes.
MAX insurance was formerly known as Virginia Property Aid, according to Rodes. A lot of people in the Mennonite community have MAX insurance and are not aware that it is insolvent, meaning people do not have coverage, he explained.
Jonathan Kreider, a formal MAX insurance client, realized that the company went out of business through talking with his father, not MAX insurance.
MAX went into rehabilitation on Aug. 8, and on Aug. 22 the company went into receivership, said Kreider.
“In between that timeframe, on Aug. 16, [MAX insurance] wrote a letter … refunding a premium that my dad had just paid but hadn't been deposited. So, they sent the check back and said, 'We're in rehabilitation. We're not renewing policies,'” said Kreider.
Kreider thinks his father received that letter around Aug. 25. His father then told him about it on Aug. 26, said Kreider.
Kreider started making calls and looking up news reports. He then found out that MAX insurance was “actually being shut down [and] liquidated,” according to Kreider.
“I have yet to have a letter given to me. The only reason that I know about it is because my dad got that letter,” said Kreider. “I'm guessing that there are a number of clients in the area that have no clue this is going on. Unless they have insurance through an agent like Mike."
Rodes has helped his clients switch insurance, but there are some people that went directly to the company for insurance, according to Rodes. Those individuals may not know that the insurance has ended because MAX insurance did not send out letters to inform them, according to Rodes.
Rodes has been trying to get in touch with MAX insurance to gather more information. He recently found out that MAX insurance is liquidating everything.
“They actually said they're not paying claims right now,” said Rodes. “So there's people that have hail damage that haven't got the roof repaired … [and] won't get a check for a while because they don't have any money to pay claims."
The full cancellation of all MAX insurance polices is scheduled to end on Sep. 21, said Rodes.
“If I can keep someone from having a financial loss because they weren’t aware MAX is insolvent, that is my goal here,” said Rodes. “I fear many folks won't find out they don’t have coverage until they have a claim and by then that’s too late.”
Attempts were made to contact MAX insurance, however there was no response to the inquiry as of this article's publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.