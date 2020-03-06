Mayor Deanna Reed announced Friday afternoon her plans to run for City Council on Nov. 3.
Standing at her patriotic bow-adorned podium in front of City Hall, Reed reflected on the motivations that drew her to run for council four years ago and what she brings with her as a woman of color and hometown representative.
“I had never run for political office before, I had no experience. All I had was a passion to make a difference in the city I grew up in. I wanted to represent a voice that was missing at the table,” Reed said. “A voice representing women. A voice representing women of color. A hometown, homegrown, northeast neighborhood voice.”
Reed said she is proud of putting education first and being a part of a diverse council and executive leadership for Harrisonburg. Her platform is targeting affordable housing, sheltering people who are homeless, ensuring schools are adequately sized for the classroom, expanding safe routes to schools and improving energy efficiency.
May 2 is the Democratic primary for Harrisonburg City Council. Up for grabs on Nov. 3 are the seats of Democrats Reed and Richard Baugh, along with independent George Hirschmann.
Reed was born in Harrisonburg and is the program director of On The Road Collaborative, a youth empowerment non-profit that connects underserved middle and high school students with educational opportunities to set them “on the road” to college or a career. She said those peers empower her in turn to be a positive role model in the community.
“I ran for the young ladies I mentor, so they could see someone who looks like them sitting in those seats,” Reed said.
She has received the Outstanding Leadership Award Harrisonburg/Rockingham African American Festival 2014 Award, Commonwealth Attorney Citizenship Award 2015 and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Award 2016.
Also currently coveting seats in the race are architect and businessman Charles Hendricks and James Madison University student and activist Luciano Benjamin.
In a February interview at the Democratic Committee’s regular meeting in its headquarters on West Market Street, Hendricks said he never dreamed of running for council before, but he has an understanding of “sustainability and building, and I see that’s a need that City Council has right now.”
Hendricks, the principal architect at Gaines Group Architects, has won numerous community awards from groups such as the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club of Rockingham County and Massanutten Technical Center. His current platform focuses on “environmental concerns, affordable housing, houseless population, and preservation of our existing historic buildings,” according to his campaign website.
Benjamin is a James Madison University senior, studying Political Science with a minor in Middle Eastern Communities and Migrations. He has been an activist in various movements, such as the Global Climate Strike campaign and the campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
On his website, Benjamin lists the major needs of the community as affordable housing, addressing the climate crisis at a local level and embracing diversity by supporting local immigrant-owned businesses and cultural sites.
On April 25, a forum will be held for voters to meet and ask questions of the Democratic candidates.
If Democratic candidates win all three of the available seats, the party will have total control of the five-member council, as the newly elected would join fellow Democrats Sal Romero and Chris Jones on the dais.
