Former governor Terry McAuliffe met Saturday with several local leaders to hear about how the Valley’s Black history is being preserved and the nonprofit organizations working to tell those stories.
McAuliffe is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in this year’s election.
One of the organizations he visited Saturday was the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project, which was founded in 2013 because President Robin Lyttle felt a need to help her community after the death of Trayvon Martin, she said.
“His murder really triggered me into thinking, ‘What can I do?’” Lyttle said.
Martin, a Black teenager, was killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer in February 2012. Martin was visiting his father when a confrontation with George Zimmerman led to Martin being shot.
Zimmerman claimed self-defense and was acquitted during a jury trial, The Associated Press reports. Martin’s death helped lead to the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2013.
Following his death, Lyttle and Sharon Barber created the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project in an effort to recover, share, centralize and expand the resources on African American history of the Valley through programs and educational resources, according to its website.
Executive Director Monica Robinson said that in the beginning, the project’s members worked toward teaching local history and conducted numerous in-person and written interviews to be compiled with research.
“Our history is normally told through the eyes of people who don’t know us,” she said.
By having the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project, Robinson said history often not fully seen can be kept and preserved in a safe place, such as the project’s building off of Hill Street.
“The community is important to us,” she said.
During the visit, Lyttle told McAuliffe about their latest work involving publishing a book called “We Honor Those We Served.” Lyttle said the book features eight local soldiers who served in the military.
The project has also published “African-American Property-Ownership in Downtown Harrisonburg 1850-1860,” and “In Their Words: Growing Up In Segregated Staunton and Augusta County, Virginia.”
A project the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project will be working on in the fall focuses on creating a yearbook for the former Lucy F. Simms School, now named the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center.
Robinson told McAuliffe the school never had a yearbook and this fall they plan to create one for the former students.
“We need to make those wrongs right,” she said. “Their history is important. We need to give them back the history they deserve.”
Following the discussion, McAuliffe joined members of the project in a tour of Newtown Cemetery, where Simms is buried.
Simms was a well-known educator in Harrisonburg who taught generations of African American children while living in the area for six decades.
The cemetery tour was a full-circle moment for McAuliffe, who four years ago signed legislation to require Virginia to maintain and preserve historic Black cemeteries much like what was done for Confederate soldiers.
The law was created to help fund maintenance of approved African American cemeteries, but Newtown is not one that received funding, according to Robinson.
Robinson said those who maintain Newtown Cemetery applied for the funding one year, but did not continue seeking approval.
As part of McAuliffe’s campaign for governor, he released a digital ad on May 7 detailing his previous work seeking state funding to preserve historic African American cemeteries in Virginia.
McAuliffe has also released several other plans, such as creating opportunities for Black Virginians and providing a quality education for every child, according to his campaign.
McAuliffe will face off against former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond and Justin Fairfax for the Democratic nomination for governor.
The Democratic primary is June 8, and early in-person voting has begun.
The winner will face Republican Glenn Youngkin.
(3) comments
The biggest panderer in Va. political history!
Did you forget about the Byrd machine or have you just never heard of it? [lol]
I'm not sure why McAuliffe is bragging about his work on this when his actions only resulted in $5 per grave in Black cemeteries per year.
Hardly something to do a victory lap over.
