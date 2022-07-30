No names, no descriptions. Just pictures.
Scrolling through a Facebook fundraiser for a local cyclist, lots of pictures of people of all ages appear, forming a memory wall for loved ones who lost their lives to different forms of cancer.
Dara Kuller, of McGaheysville, is a fitness enthusiast and senior market access account executive for Eisai, a Japanese pharmaceutical company with a U.S. headquarters in New Jersey, who is competing for the first time in the Pan-Mass Challenge. The Massachusetts-based bike-a-thon raises money for cancer research.
Each participant is asked to raise $6,000, Kuller said, so the novice social media user said she decided to try a Facebook fundraiser for her first Pan-Mass Challenge. Training for the challenge for the first time this year, Kuller’s fundraising exceeded her original goal, totaling nearly $11,000 and counting.
Kuller said her company is very involved with the Pan-Mass Challenge and encourages its employees to get into the community for outreach.
When she bought a triathlon bike from a friend who had cancer, Kuller decided to sign up for the challenge, she said. She joined Team Eisai, made up of Kuller and a few colleagues from around the country who will trek almost 200 miles across Massachusetts over two days, along with thousands of other riders.
“It’s a really iconic event for Boston. I’m feeling really good about it,” said Lisa Valaika, Kuller’s co-worker and teammate who lives in California. “I’m looking forward to being off the grid for a couple of days, not really doing anything except focusing on the scenery, talking to other riders [and] hanging out with Dara for a couple days.”
What’s more, Kuller has a lot of family members who have been impacted by cancer. Kuller said her mom, who once worked as a geriatric nurse, died from pancreatic cancer in 2008, and her dad is a cancer survivor.
“I’ve grown up around it. I am comfortable with it,” Kuller said, sitting in a booth at the Thunderbird Café at the base of Massanutten Mountain, a spot where she usually departs from for cycling training. “I think everybody knows somebody who has passed from cancer, who is facing cancer.”
Kuller, an avid triathlete, said she has been training for the Pan-Mass Challenge at least three times a week for months. Kuller said the images of friends and loved ones shared on the Facebook fundraiser help keep her motivated while riding in the rain, or spending two hours on a spin bike at the gym to keep up with her training when the weather was really bad, she said.
“I’m super excited. I feel really good,” Kuller said. “And it’s a great cause. It’s not a race, it’s a ride. It’s an experience. I’m pedaling for a cure for cancer.”
Kuller posts regular updates on her progress training for the challenge, which Valaika said helps keep fundraising and enthusiasm for the ride going.
“She does a lot of posts on social media letting people know what she’s doing and getting people more involved,” Valaika said.
Kuller said she quickly reached her $6,000 with the help of a $3,000 donation from Eisai — money the company gives to each of its riders for their fundraising — and said she was surprised when the fundraiser closed in on $10,000 in June, raising her goal to $15,000 at that time.
Kuller will depart on the Pan-Mass Challenge on Aug. 6. According to the challenge’s website, 100% of the funds raised goes to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.
“This is a way I can really do something and contribute and be a part of something amazing,” Kuller said. “I am so excited.”
