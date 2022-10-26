Navigating life is something Emily Diaz works on every day.
Whether it’s figuring out what to wear, if there’s time to grab breakfast before class each morning, or figuring out how to afford a dream trip to Italy, having someone there to guide Diaz “means so much,” she said.
Through the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Diaz was matched with mentor Jen Almjeld in August 2016, when Diaz was a student at Thomas Harrison Middle School. Almjeld has been a “big sister” to the now-sophomore at Eastern Mennonite University.
“I’m the first in my family to attend college, and having a mentor like Jen is helping me navigate life in a confident and mature way,” Diaz told a group of about 100 partners and stakeholders at a luncheon Tuesday at James Madison University’s Festival Conference Center. “She makes me feel like the sky’s the limit. I will be eternally grateful for everything she’s done for me.”
The luncheon featured testimony from volunteers, youth and parents who have experienced mentoring relationships through Big Brothers Big Sisters in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. According to the organization, 192 youth were served in Harrisonburg and Rockingham and Shenandoah counties in 2021.
Diaz said she lived in Honduras with her grandparents until she was 6 years old, when she moved to Harrisonburg with her mother. Here, they lived “in a crowded apartment with other family members,” she said. Her upbringing, and those experiences, have made her appreciate and make the most of any opportunities provided to her, she said.
“I like spending time with Jen because she validates my feelings,” Diaz said. “She gives me advice and gives me a safe space where I can express myself.”
Heather Koontz, a parent of a child in the program, spoke highly of what Big Brothers Big Sisters provided to her and her family.
In a military family, Koontz’ daughter Izzy moved from Alaska to Kansas to Colorado and then to Virginia all in the span of seven years. When they moved to Virginia, Koontz, a survivor of domestic violence and abuse, was a single mom of three children.
Izzy was struggling, Koontz said, and the family decided to give Big Brothers Big Sisters a try.
“In the last year I’ve seen Izzy become more confident,” Koontz said, beginning to get emotional. “[Her mentor] Lisa [Damon] has had such a positive impact on Izzy. Izzy’s grades have improved, and last year, she had straight A’s. ... My once shy child now speaks up and wants to discuss ideas and plans that she has.”
Derek Hess, a mentor, said the program taught him how impactful positive mentorship can be. Through the course of his mentorship, his little brother has opened up to him, Hess said.
“Spending time with [my little], it’s been really rewarding because I get to see his progress as a person,” Hess said. “He just started at a new school, so I get to hear about all the new friends he’s making. ... I thoroughly enjoyed being that mentor for him because I know how valuable they’ve been for me.”
Jonathan Mason, the organization’s board president-elect, said the testimonies Tuesday were a “small snapshot” of what Big Brothers Big Sisters does.
“It will take a bold path to build the big future for our community,” Mason said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.