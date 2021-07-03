Before 10 a.m. every Wednesday, Harrisonburg City Public Schools’ Mobile Café sits quietly, if not noticeably, in the parking lot at Skyline Middle School.
But as soon as that 10 a.m. hour hits, the volunteers who man the food delivery service are working as a team to bag meals that can last five days for families.
On a typical Wednesday — the day the Mobile Café runs during the summer months when students are not in school — 300 bags are put together, containing 1,500 meals, said Matthew Kiely, a nutritional science major at Bridgewater College who is volunteering this summer as part of his course of study.
Despite the enormity of the task, the team has it down pretty well and it only takes about an hour to get the bags made and the Café to the first stop at 11 a.m.
“We have our own system,” Kiely said. “I bring the carts in and out. We work as a team.”
Each stop visits an area of the city where there might be need for meals during the summer. School lunches are an important part of a child’s life. For some, breakfast and lunch at school may be the only meals they know for sure they are getting.
In total, there are 12 stops the Mobile Café makes on Wednesdays, which include both the main bus and the smaller one, which was added in recent years.
At Northfield Court, a familiar face is waiting, Harrisonburg City School Board member Deb Fitzgerald.
“I somewhat adopted Northfield Court,” Fitzgerald said.
She said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mobile Café didn’t run, so being back out there and greeting students has been nice.
A few minutes into the 30 minute stop at Northfield Court, about 15 people walk up. They were mostly students with a few adults wearing masks. Wednesday was a scorcher and many were sweating.
They were members of the Boys and Girls Club, housed in the Lucy F. Simms Center, about a 10-minute walk from Northfield Court.
Anna Messer, who works with the teen center, said she heard about the Mobile Café through the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation.
While students climbed aboard the Mobile Café to get their meals for the week, Messer said that when she heard about the program she decided that all of the students in the teen center on Wednesdays would participate, no exceptions.
“I didn’t give them a choice. It’s just something to get outside, and to see what is going on the community.”
To learn more about the Mobile Café, www.harrisonburg.k12.va.us/District/3680-Untitled.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.