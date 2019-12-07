The Rockingham County School Board will meet Monday and present another opportunity for community members to share their thoughts on proposed redistricting.
The last few meetings have drawn large crowds of parents concerned about where their children will be attending school next year.
This meeting will take place at Broadway High School at 7 p.m. After the board discusses the proposed redistricting, it will open the floor for comments on the proposal.
Due to crowding in the Spotswood area of the county, the recommendation is to move 158 students from Montevideo Middle School to Elkton Middle School and 207 Spotswood High School students to East Rockingham High School beginning next year.
Rising seniors would be grandfathered in, letting them finish their high school careers where they started. Other grandfathering exceptions might be made as well, but those conversations have not happened yet. The decision on grandfathering will not occur until the school board approves the redistricting plans.
In 2021, the recommendation is to move 21 Plains Elementary School students and 15 John C. Myers Elementary School students to Fulks Run Elementary School, and 67 students from Mountain View Elementary School and 33 John Wayland Elementary School students to Ottobine Elementary School.
It is also recommended that Linville-Edom Elementary School close after the 2021 school year. Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said most of those students would go to Lacey Spring Elementary School.
A parent group has formed to try and save Linville-Edom Elementary School from being mothballed, headed by members of the parent teacher organization.
While there is some time before the decision about Linville-Edom, the decision about redistricting will take place in January or February at the latest.
Also Monday night, the school board will vote to approve course offerings for high schools. Two new proposed courses include Entrepreneurship and Aerospace Technology.
