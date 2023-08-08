The storm that rolled in Monday didn't hit the area quite as hard as others, but it did down power lines and tree limbs.
Emergency personnel prepared for the storm that hit Virigina on Monday. VDOT offered tips for citizens, to keep themselves safe in such events. Overall, there was little damage to surrounding areas in Rockingham County, Broadway and Staunton.
Rockingham County
Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue prepared with staff and equipment for the storm, according to Jeff Michael Deputy Chief.
No major services were needed, according to Michael.
“Northern Rockingham County did have some lines and trees down, but nothing that taxed our system. While we did receive some wind and rain, thankfully, it didn’t cause any significant issues on the fire and rescue side of things,” said Michael.
Broadway
“The damage in Broadway was minimal compared to what I have seen in other areas,” said Broadway Chief of Police Doug Miller.
Broadway had high wind, heavy rain with minimal flooding, and several trees down, according to Miller.
“The two [trees] that did the most damage were in the 400 block of South Main and West Springbrook near the intersection of South Sunset Drive. These were rather large limbs that damaged power lines causing the transformers to malfunction,” said Miller.
VDOT
VDOT prepared for the potential statewide impacts of the severe storm on Monday. This included addressing the effects of heavy rains and high winds.
During storms there is the possibility of downed trees, power lines and other debris that may be in the roadway, according to a VDOT press release.
Six inches of flood water is enough to knock an adult off their feet, 12 inches can move most cars and 18 to 24 inches can carry away most large SUVs, vans and trucks, the press release explained.
For situations like the severe weather on Monday, it is recommended that travelers use extreme caution on roadways. This includes the following safety procedures, according to the VDOT press release:
- Obey all “road closed” signage
- “Turn around, don’t drown,” Do not attempt to travel through flooded roadways. According to the CDC, the primary causes of flood-related deaths occur to individuals driving into or walking in or near flood waters.
- Be alert to debris, downed trees and power lines. Move over for emergency crews operating in or near roadways, and be alert to high wind advisories, especially on bridges or taller structures.
- High-profile vehicles such as tractor trailers, SUVs or box trucks are especially vulnerable and should not cross a bridge when a high wind advisory is posted, stated the press release.
The storm Monday “turned out to be a relatively minor event for the VDOT Staunton District,” said Kenneth Slack, communications specialist for VDOT.
“Crews in the Harrisonburg Residency — Rockingham, Augusta and Page — responded to some scattered reports of tree branches blocking roadways,” said Slack. “They spent some time cutting and removing any blockages.”
Overall, Slack stated, there was no damage to VDOT infrastructure, including pavement, signs, guardrails and traffic signals.
Staunton
“There were a few trees down that affected power,” said Scott Garber Fire Chief of the city of Staunton Fire & Rescue.
Most of the power outages were isolated to the Hillcrest area and there were no significant incidents, said Garber.
Personnel handled six calls for service during the storm, according to Garber.
