RICHMOND — The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia awarded two grants, totaling $500,000, to increase the number of high-quality paid internships and other work-based learning opportunities for students in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia.
James Madison University and Northern Virginia Community College each received $250,000 grants as part of the Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership, whose purpose is to expand paid and credit-bearing student internships and other work-based learning opportunities in collaboration with Virginia employers.
JMU is partnering with the Chambers of Commerce for Greater Augusta, Harrisonburg-Rockingham and TOP of Virginia. Other partners include Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, City of Harrisonburg Economic Development, Shenandoah Valley Partnership, Winchester Economic Development Authority, GO Virginia Region 8 Council, Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board and Shenandoah Community Capital Fund. Other higher educational institutions will participate as well.
NOVA has secured partnerships with Fairfax County Public Schools, United Airlines, Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Northern Virginia Technology Council.
Grant funds will help employers improve their work-based learning opportunities and connect with students. Also, funds will help students develop their career-ready competencies.
JMU and NOVA join UVA-Wise, the University of Mary Washington, Virginia Tech, Virginia Commonwealth University — in partnership with ChamberRVA — Old Dominion University and the University of Virginia (in partnership with Virginia Career Works – Piedmont), all of which are leading similar efforts in their respective regions. SCHEV plans to award a total of nine grants across the Commonwealth by Fall 2023.
Previous grant awardees have brought together partners to engage hundreds of employers with workshops, round table discussions and informal “coffee hours” focused on work-based learning. Other events have provided the opportunity for students to meet company representatives.
The Commonwealth’s Innovative Internship Fund and Program — branded as the Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership — is funded by the General Assembly. SCHEV administers the program in partnership with the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
