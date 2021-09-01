Deciding whether a student needs to quarantine after potentially being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is a complicated matter that requires weighing multiple factors, said Michael Richards, superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
In fact, school nurses have a flow chart that takes up the entirety of an 11-by-17-inch piece of paper to help them decide whether to send a student home and potentially have them quarantine for up to 10 days.
And while it’s important to keep both teachers and students in school as much as possible, safety has to be the No. 1 goal, Richards said.
“We’re very good at contact tracing, and we’re very cautious,” Richards said. “When we find out there is an exposure, nurses jump into protocols that are in line with CDC recommendations.”
Factors include contact with an exposed person, whether the child has symptoms, whether the person is vaccinated, and whether the child was exposed outside of the school environment where they may not have been wearing a mask.
If it’s recommended that students quarantine, they either need to stay home for 10 days or can come back on the seventh day if on the fifth day they took a COVID-19 test and it was negative, Richards said.
Students have been back in the classroom a little over two weeks. As of Tuesday afternoon, 135 students were quarantining, according to the division’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Here is a breakdown by school:
• Bluestone Elementary School — 6
• Keister Elementary School — 1
• Smithland Elementary School — 10
• Spotswood Elementary School — 24
• Stone Spring Elementary School — 10
• Waterman Elementary School — 6
• Elon Rhodes — 3
• Skyline Middle School — 23
• Thomas Harrison Middle School — 2
• Harrisonburg High School — 30
Despite the relatively high number of students currently quarantining, only 30 cases have been confirmed between students and staff. Twenty-six of those have been students.
“The balance really has to be toward keeping kids in school. It’s the law, and it’s the right thing to do,” Richards said. “But if they have to be in quarantine, their lessons are warehoused and they have access to them electronically.”
Rockingham County Public Schools does not list the number of students in quarantine on its COVID-19 dashboard, but as of Tuesday afternoon, there had been 60 confirmed cases after a week and two days of school.
