Rockingham Education Foundation, Inc. announced it has given $54,245 in innovation grants for the 2019-2020 school year.
These grants are given to teachers in order to provide an experience that actively engages, stimulates and motivates students, which would otherwise not be funded.
Grant applications were reviewed by a group of seven REFI board members.
“Reading through each one of these proposals ignites excitement and a high level of respect that we have for the teachers working in our schools,” said Kaite LaPira, REFI’s executive director.
The grants are made possible through fundraising events such as REFI’s annual Auction and Party, and the Chip-In for Quality Schools Golf Classic. Donations from individuals and businesses also make the grants possible.
In total, 82 grants were given to teachers this year
Amy Johnson, librarian at East Rockingham High School, received a grant for the school’s “Full STEAM Ahead” initiative. The grant will give students the space and technology to learn and to code with Spheros, to complete breakout missions, to bring a creation to life with a 3D pen, to build a book’s setting using KEVA planks, to design art projects with a circuit and to interact with a library robot “pet.”
A Sphero is an all-terrain, high-torque robot that is used in breakout missions. KEVA plants are cuboid wooden blocks for creating things.
Thanks to special funding from the Montevideo Class of 1969 Endowment, REFI gave a grant on behalf of the class for the first time.
Madison Allen, a physical education teacher at Montevideo, said the grant funding will allow for the purchase of modified equipment and technology, which will allow for peer mentors and students with disabilities to learn movement competencies.
“Peer mentors not only expand on their classmates’ sports skills, they simultaneously become ambassadors for inclusion by helping students with disabilities learn proper social and emotional skills,” Allen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.