On Tuesday, legislation to end all mask mandates for public schools in Virginia went into full effect.
The law was passed in mid-February, but stipulated that school divisions had to comply by March 1. While many school divisions made masks optional once the law was signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Harrisonburg City Public Schools continued requiring them until Tuesday.
HCPS has been vigilant when it comes to mitigation strategies and encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, division officials say. Superintendent Michael Richards recommended at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year that employees be required to get vaccinated. The recommendation received some pushback from School Board members but ultimately passed.
However, on Tuesday, HCPS had no choice but to allow masks to be optional. However, Richards reported that almost all students across the board have chosen to continue masking.
"There is no real controversy or problem with it," Richards said. He added that his own 8-year-old son was advised to continue wearing his mask until spring break. "But even an 8-year-old can make that choice."
With the end of mask mandates, quarantining and isolating has changed a little bit per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
For a positive test a student most isolate for five days and can come back after five days and no symptoms as long as they wear a mask for an additional five days. If a student or teacher doesn't want to mask for five days, they must isolate and quarantine for 10 days.
As of Thursday afternoon there were 33 students and staff who were isolating for HCPS. There have been 892 total cases between students and staff since Aug. 24.
The breakdown of total cases:
- Bluestone Elementary School -- 87
- Keister Elementary School -- 76
- Smithland Elementary School -- 51
- Spotswood Elementary School -- 79
- Stone Spring Elementary School -- 54
- Waterman Elementary School -- 75
- Elon Rhodes Early Learning Center -- 20
- Skyline Middle School -- 103
- Thomas Harrison Middle School -- 95
- Harrisonburg High School -- 252
Cases of COVID-19 in Rockingham County Public Schools have also dropped significantly over the past few weeks despite the lifting of the mask mandate. As of Thursday afternoon, RCPS had only 44 active cases between students and staff for all schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.