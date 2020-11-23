James Madison University students went home this past week for Thanksgiving break, and most will remain there until next semester starts in January 2021.
Normally, students would return after a short Thanksgiving break to finish out the semester before the winter holidays, but due to concerns over travel and COVID-19, the university has decided to keep students away until they return next year.
On-campus students headed home depending on their schedules, said Mary-Hope Vass, spokesperson for the university.
“Most of our students transitioned home this week and will remain home until after winter break, “ Vass said.
There will be a fully virtual course load for the rest of the semester.
Winter break has also been extended by a week because students won’t get a traditional spring break this year. Spring break is usually a time of students traveling, which is not recommended during the pandemic. To keep students from being tempted to travel, and then return to school, spring break was canceled and students will get long weekends throughout the semester instead.
Although most students have transitioned home, a small number will remain on campus. Approximately 250 students will remain in dorms through Thanksgiving, Vass said. There are a number of reasons students have elected to remain, mainly due to COVID-19 and not having a safe place to return home to.
Much has changed at JMU during the course of the semester, Vass said. When students returned to campus in August there was a large spike in COVID cases. As a result, students were sent home for a month to mitigate the spread of the virus.
New protocols were put in place when students returned in October, including random testing. A small number of students from each dorm were tested weekly in order to prevent another outbreak from happening.
Vass added that being sent home instilled a sense of seriousness in the situation that might not have otherwise been there. When students came back, there was more cooperation for social distancing and mask wearing and limiting gatherings of people.
In-person classes will resume for students on Jan. 19. The conclusion of the 2020-2021 academic year is May 6.
According to the University’s COVID-19 dashboard, currently there are 37 active cases and 1,623 recovered cases.
