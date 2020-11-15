A motorcyclist who witnesses say was speeding down South Main Street in Harrisonburg struck a pedestrian early Saturday morning, killing them both, according to police.
At about 12:20 a.m., Jeremy Baugher was driving a 2020 Yamaha north on Main Street when he hit Maylea Beasley, who was crossing the road at its intersection with South Avenue, according to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Baugher, 28, of Dayton, and Beasley, 18, of Virginia Beach, died at the scene of the crash. James Madison University officials identified Beasley as a student.
Police did not provide further details, including whether Beasley was crossing against a red light or if Baugher was wearing a helmet.
The university released a statement offering "its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Maylea Beasley."
"As a community, we are all deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students," the statement said. "We have turned our attention immediately to support the family, friends and fellow students. The JMU Counseling Center will also be working with students directly impacted by this tragedy."
The Virginia State Police, Harrisonburg Fire Department, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, HPD Patrol, HPD’s Accident Reconstruction Team, and Major Crimes Unit all assisted with the incident and subsequent investigation, the release says. The next of kin for Baugher and Beasley were notified.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has other information is asked to contact HPD at 540-437-2640.
