Ethan Gaul donned a face mask as he helped his mom, dad and sister unload their van in front of Chesapeake Hall on the east side of James Madison University's campus.
The day was muggy as a light rain tapered off and the sun came out, causing steam to rise from the soggy fields in front of the Skyline dorms.
This wasn't the first move-in for the Gauls. Their daughter, Hannah, moved into the Village on campus as a freshman four years ago. She graduated with a Biology degree this past Spring.
New or not, it was an exciting time for Ethan Gaul. Despite the mask and the continued mitigation protocols on colleges campuses across the country, being in-person and moving into his own dorm was exciting.
"I've been here for a lot of football games, but now I'm a student," he said. "I'm excited for all of the welcome activities."
Friday marked day one of move in for freshman at JMU. Like last year, students were given time slots over the course of three days to allow for some social distancing while going in out of dorms with clothes and appliances.
Also like last year, there was a conspicuous absence of upperclassman volunteers who help expedite the move-in process.
But despite these similarities to years past, move in this year still looked a lot different than last year, said Tim Miller, vice president of student affairs. Last year, move-in day for freshmen was even more spread out and students were given three-hour time slots. What they learned last year was that most families arrived at the start of their time slot and were done within an hour.
"Unlike other tasks that people procrastinate on, people show up on time or even early to move into a dorm," Miller said.
So this year time slots were reduced to one hour, and this year there was no limit on how many family members can help students move.
But the most conspicuously different protocol this year is that of vaccine mandates for students, Miller said.
As families drove up to dorms Friday, they had to present their proof of vaccination or a negative test before they were given a key to a dorm. If a student had neither, they were directed to Festival Conference Center where rapid tests were being given out, Miller said.
Unvaccinated students will continue to have to test regularly and wear masks while indoors, even if it's deemed that students who are vaccinated do not have to wear masks in the future.
Move-in for freshman students continues today and Sunday.
