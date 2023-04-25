Since 1958, National Library Week, April 23-29, has given all types of libraries the opportunity to celebrate our nation's libraries, library workers' contributions and promote library use and support. The theme for National Library Week 2023 is "There's More to the Story," illustrating the fact that in addition to the books in library collections libraries offer so much more, according to a press release.
Libraries play an important role in strong communities and are a helpful resource to those they serve.
Massanutten Regional Library serves the residents of the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham and Page Counties by providing patrons with free access to over 300,000 books and will be celebrating national library week with libraries across the country for the rest of the week, according to a press release.
Right to Read Day, a day for readers, advocates, and library lovers to take action to protect, defend, and celebrate the right to read was Monday, April 24.
National Library Workers Day is Tuesday and is a day to celebrate library staff and to recognize the valuable contributions made by all library workers and volunteers.
Upcoming days set aside to honor the work done by public libraries include National Library Outreach Day on Wednesday, April 26 and Take Action for Libraries Day on Thursday, April 27.
