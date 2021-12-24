The search for a new director for the Massanutten Regional Library is complete.
Following Lois Jones' retirement in August, a national search was conducted for a replacement. The director oversees the entire seven-branch system. Jones had held the position for 10 years of a 33-year career in the library system.
Rochelle Carr, of California, was named the new director of the system, according to a Thursday press release.
Carr's experience includes 18 years as director of the Shasta Public Library system in Redding, Calif. She holds a master of library and information science from San Jose State University.
"We are especially excited that Rochelle will bring a host of innovative ideas, solid leadership experience and a vision that will position MRL well into the future," board President Laura Thomas said in the release.
Carr is expected to assume the role on Feb. 1. The library's board of trustees said she'll spend the first few weeks touring the libraries. Public receptions are being planned for the spring in Rockingham and Page counties.
"I am looking forward to getting to know MRL's service community," Carr said in the press release. "I feel very lucky and excited for the future."
— Staff Report
