It was an ordinary night in mid-May. Jamison Meadows was asleep around midnight when something compelled her out of sleep.
Not being able to immediately doze off, Meadows, an East Rockingham High School senior, decided to pass the time on her phone. To her surprise, she had an email she had not been expecting. It was from a prestigious dental program that she had applied to months ago.
“I froze. I was too shocked to open it,” Meadows said. While the time frame for receiving this correspondence was correct, she had been told she’d receive a letter in the mail, not an email.
But fear and shock wore off and Meadows opened the email. It said, “Congratulations, you’ve been accepted.” Despite the fact that it was the middle of the night, Meadows woke up her parents and told them that she was one of only about 15 students to be accepted into the Virginia Western Community College Dental Hygiene Program. She is the first Massanutten Technical Center student to be accepted into the program, said Director Kevin Hutton.
On Wednesday night, Meadows and 335 of her MTC peers crossed the stage of the James Madison University Atlantic Union Bank Center as graduates of the technical center.
Meadows remembers her fifth-grade tour at MTC many years ago. When elementary school students tour MTC, they get to select a few programs to observe. Among those that meadows chose was the dental careers program. She has a number of family members who are dental hygienists so the program was familiar to her.
Meadows saw MTC as an opportunity to explore a possible career path without having to first commit to an institution of higher learning. She liked the idea of either figuring out that dental careers were not for her or graduating high school with a leg up.
It was really this year when Meadows was able to do hands-on training at Elkton Family Dental that she knew she had figured out what she wanted to do for a career.
“Everyone was so nice and friendly and helpful,” Meadows said. “I’m glad I got that hands-on experience.”
The dental hygiene program that Meadows will start this fall is two years and she will graduate as a dental hygienist. She hopes to stay and work in the Shenandoah Valley. Her family owns a farm in Elkton.
Wednesday’s commencement ceremony marked the 50th year that MTC has graduated students.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson gave the keynote speech and started off by saying that MTC is his favorite school of all in the Rockingham County Public Schools division.
“Maybe I shouldn’t say that,” Hutcheson said. “You get the best of classroom and practical education. ... It doesn’t get better than that.”
Hutcheson told the soon-to-be graduates to be their own critics. That’s not to be confused with being critical of yourself, he said, which often comes in the form of negativity and that’s not very beneficial. But, instead, to critique themselves from time to time and assess their performance.
“I think we’re conditioned as creatures of habit to rely on feedback,” Hutcheson said.
By critiquing yourself, it leads to future growth, feeling better prepared, and in the end, makes your job easier, he said.
“You take the time to define you and periodically reflect on your own performance ... to find the best way to improve,” Hutcheson said.
