Due to rain and thunderstorms that came through Friday, the drive-in graduations scheduled at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds for both Massanutten Technical Center and Spotswood High School were rescheduled.
Both graduations will take place on Sunday. MTC will graduate at 2 p.m. and Spotswood High School at 6 p.m.
Today's graduations at the Fairgrounds for Turner Ashby (10 a.m.), Broadway (2 p.m) and East Rockingham (6 p.m) remain as scheduled.
— Staff Report
