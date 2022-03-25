One of the goals of Massanutten Technical Center is to equip students with scenarios and work situations they will see in the real world, whether that’s how to handle an interview or how to use the latest technologies, Director Kevin Hutton said.
Drones, whether for recreational or business purposes, are a part of everyday life. More and more industries from fire and rescue to filmmaking to cyber technology are using drones in some way.
Hutton was at an event this past fall where he saw students participating in a drone competition and learned how prevalent the use of drones is today. Hutton knew that Buddie Ritchie, who teaches cybersecurity at MTC, already had a drone license.
“He asked me, ‘Can you teach the kids to fly by April?’” Ritchie said.
Next month is the SkillsUSA Virginia contest where students from across the state compete in different competitions from cosmetology to culinary arts to drone operation, a new category.
MTC had not previously offered a drone competition or program before this year. Hutton and Ritchie decided to open it up the Ritchie’s cybersecurity students, of which there are about 60. However, because of the cross-curricular nature of drone operation, students from other programs have also been brought it to learn.
From fire and rescue to criminal justice to architecture to filmmaking, they’re all using drones, Ritchie said. Fire and rescue use drones to get images of an active fire, architects use it for geographic information system mapping and filmmakers use drones to location scout for shots.
“There are a lot of different career paths that use drones,” Ritchie said. “They are so versatile now.”
All of Ritchie’s students have their FAA recreational drone use certification. They are not authorized to use the drones for any business-related activity.
MTC has 10 small drones called DJI Tello Drones, which are the perfect size for the operational space that the technical school has to offer. Ritchie said that the biggest challenge involving drone flying isn’t getting them in the air, but avoiding obstacles and maneuvering the drone to get the image you’re seeking. It’s also difficult to fly the drone back toward you, as the controller is then backward.
“A lot of students want to walk behind the drone,” Ritchie said. “But I tell them, you’re the pilot, you have to remain still, what if you were walking and tripped while operating [the drone].”
Ritchie’s students perform a lot of simulated operations. This is the task two of Ritchie’s students will be given for the SkillsUSA Virginia competition April 8 and 9 in Virginia Beach.
“It’ll be a simulated mission like the ones we have in class,” Ritchie said. They will need to complete a task while avoiding no-fly zones and other tasks in a specific order and with a specific time limit. Depending on their performance the students may advance to the SkillsUSA national championship.
And while the contest is important and the two students have been training all year for it, the real reward are the skills that the students are learning and will take with them into their careers after they graduate from MTC, Hutton said.
“We’re always thinking of ways we can stay on top of the most recent technologies,” he said. “And this seemed like a no-brainer. Drones are being used in so many different trades. If they are going to see it in the real world, we want to them to learn about it here. That’s the goal at MTC.”
