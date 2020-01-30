All week Massanutten Technical Center has been teasing the announcement of who will be headlining its annual Community Day and leaving hints about the artist on social media.
The school will host its third annual Community Day on May 30. Each year a musical act is booked to help draw members of the community to the event. Last year Aaron Tippin played at the event.
The big announcement for this year's artist will be made on Monday. Some of the hints that have cropped up on social media include the number of albums the artist has sold, the number of followers they have on social media, the fact that they served in the Army and the Army Reserves. This person is a country singer and just celebrated his 10th anniversary as a member of the legendary Grand Ole Opry.
Think you know who it is? Check Massanutten's social media accounts on Monday to find out for sure.
— Staff Reports
