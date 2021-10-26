It had been two years since the students of Mountain View Elementary School had been on a field trip when they found themselves at Massanutten Technical Center on Monday, and the excitement was palpable.
The three fifth-grade classes from Mountain View were there to tour the school, learn about the programs, and most importantly, try something new, said Chris Dalton, assistant director at MTC.
“I want you to learn about the programs, yes,” Dalton said to students. “But I want you to leave here and say, ‘I did something new.’” Whether that was petting a ferret while touring the veterinary science program or honking the horn of a police car in the criminal justice program.
Hosting the area elementary school students and giving them a chance to learn what MTC has to offer well before they would enroll is something that the center has done for a long time. However, during the pandemic last year, students were unable to visit. It was a bummer for both the students and MTC, Dalton said.
But now, students have been welcomed back. MTC has spent the month of October hosting area fifth-graders. By the end of the month, all Rockingham County elementary schools will have visited, as well as a few from the city.
Students toured four programs on Monday: veterinary science, criminal justice, welding and carpentry.
In the veterinary science program, students got to pet a rabbit, two ferrets, two 6-week-old goats and two guinea pigs. They got to go inside the barn where the larger animals are kept and see a miniature horse as well.
Second-year MTC student Wanda Murillo told the students about her experiences with the program. During her first year, she did projects and learned how to properly take care of animals. Now in her second year, she spends time at clinics doing her internship.
“Are there turtles? I would like to see some turtles,” asked a fifth-grade student. Murillo told him that while she sees turtles at the clinic, they didn’t have any at the school at the moment.
During the tour of the criminal justice program, students got their fingerprints taken on an official card, which they were allowed to take with them.
“At MTC we teach you skills you need to get a job after you graduate high school or after you go to college for more schooling,” Dalton said. “Whatever you do here, you won’t forget.”
