A Harrisonburg golfing institution is in the midst of a facelift that owners said will provide more opportunities for participants.
In October, Mulligan's owner Nancy White and co-owner Wendy Kern decided to initiate an expansion of the facility, adding more options for golfers of all abilities.
A TrackMan Range has been installed on all 20 bays on the bottom level of the driving range. Kern said the technology features virtual golf, practice and entertainment options, offering simulations of 12 golf courses from across the globe.
"These are world-renowned golf courses you can literally play on our range," Kern said.
TrackMan Range also gives golfers the ability to play games of skill on the driving range, where participants can compete to hit the ball the farthest, and to test their accuracy.
The technology also provides swing and ball statistics for golfers in its practice mode.
TV screens on the lower level of the driving range give the interactive option, and people also have the ability to download an app on their tablet or other device to experience TrackMan Range on the upper level.
Kern said the upper level will also feature a state-of-the-art, enclosed teaching facility that overlooks the 300-yard driving range. This attraction is still under construction.
The bays also have Power Tee mats, which give golfers two options for turf preference and different tee heights.
Kern said staff attended a webinar and learned about all the different options a golf facility can provide — including the importance of adding technology to its ranges. That spearheaded the drive to revamp Mulligan's, she said.
"Technology was super important," Kern said.
The new system debuted at Mulligan's opening about two weeks ago. The response from the public has been positive, Kern said.
"There's nothing like it within two hours," she said.
Mulligan's is also in the process of expanding its golf shop to a 2,500-square-foot building, adding on to its existing building and extending out toward the putting green.
And its 18-hole, professionally designed mini-golf course is still in service, Kern said.
"We wanted to offer more experiences and opportunities for our customers," Kern said. "This is an improvement and enhancement."
This spring, Mulligan's Golf Center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Hours may vary during inclement weather.
The facility is located at 141 Carpenter Lane, off of U.S. 11, in Harrisonburg.
