The Harrisonburg Police Department is seeking information from the public, following an evening shooting that left one person with serious injuries, according to a press release by the city of Harrisonburg Police Department.
On Sunday, Aug. 20, at 10:45 p.m., there was an incident near the intersection of East Market Street and Linda Lane.
There were multiple reports from the community to officials about gun shot noises in the area, according to Mike Parks, director of communication for the city of Harrisonburg.
A person fired multiple shots into a vehicle that was stopped at a red light, striking the driver once, according to the press release. There were no other occupants inside the vehicle at the time.
HPD and the Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to the scene immediately after reports of gunshots in the area, the news release states. Aid was provided to the victim, who was later flown to UVA Medical Center and was in stable condition as of Monday morning.
This is believed to be an isolated incident between individuals who know one another, according to the press release. Officials said there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the greater community.
Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit are working to identify the suspect and suspect vehicle. Anyone with information about this incident can contact Detective Dyer at 540-437-2680, or Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting HPD plus the tip to CRIMES, 274637. Tips can be provided anonymously.
