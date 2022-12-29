Wherever Jerry "Pete" Wright goes, he tries to bring a smile to the faces of people he interacts with.
Wright, 74, of Harrisonburg, has been a volunteer at Sentara RMH Medical Center for about 15 years. He's well known for handing out gifts, joy and care to patients and their families on his decorated scooter.
"It's just my way of giving back," he said.
Wright, who volunteers twice a week at the hospital, continues to spread joy at the facility despite some hardships he has been through, like the death of his wife and son, and his personal health issues.
"Pete Wright and his service are such a gift to our hospital. He brings such compassion and cheer to our team and our patients in a way that only Pete can. He is dedicated and caring and brings a smile to countless faces," Cory Davies, RMH Foundation executive director, said in a statement.
When Wright's wife, Mary Frances, died 18 years ago, Jerry Wright said he was lost. Following her death, he began to volunteer at the hospital.
"RMH is my extended family," he said. "It's part of my home and my family."
Sheila Kern, his sister, said her older brother is a "tower of strength," and has always been kind to people. He's never done things for the recognition, she said.
"He looks out for people," she said.
Wright decorates his scooter for the season — currently, it's an elf, he said — and gives toys and coloring books to children going into surgery. He said he tries to bring a smile to people's faces after interacting with them.
He said with all the negativity in the world, he tries to spread cheer whenever he can. Volunteering is also therapeutic for him, and he said when he's at the hospital, he's able to forget about his chronic pain.
"I like to make people happy," he said. "It's good therapy for me."
Deb Thompson, a retired volunteer coordinator at Sentara RMH, echoed that the hospital is like family for Wright. She said he brings a smile to other people's faces, which feeds his soul.
Wright purchases stickers and comfort toys for children, she said, and he is sweetness times 10.
"Despite his own health challenges, he volunteers so he is not alone at home. The hospital brings him comfort," Thompson said in a statement. "He’s a light for patients and our staff, traversing the entering hospital to provide comfort to whomever he passes."
Benjamin Craig, director of annual giving for the RMH Foundation, said Wright "has been a steadfast and loyal volunteer at Sentara RMH, delivering smiles and gifts of comfort to patients, their families and hospital staff for over 15 years."
"During the Covid shutdown, volunteers were prohibited from entering the hospital due to health safety concerns," Craig said in a statement. "Since the volunteer and visitor restrictions were lifted, Pete was one of the first volunteers back at the hospital. The Sentara RMH Volunteer Auxiliary, funded through the RMH Foundation, has provided comfort toys to patients of all ages.
"Pete has served as the lead volunteer for distributing these comfort toys throughout the entire hospital – a visible presence to all who catch him in his many character roles, including Dr. Seuss and holiday Elf. The RMH Foundation is deeply grateful for his support of the hospital – a place where he receives comfort by simply providing comfort to others," Craig continued.
A lifelong Harrisonburg resident, Wright said his volunteer work, mixed with his faith, keeps him going. He attends the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Harrisonburg, and volunteers at the Salvation Army in his spare time.
"I just love helping people, and doing things for others," Wright said.
When he's volunteering, he hopes his interactions with people give them joy and make them forget they're in the hospital, even if it's just for a few seconds.
"If I could do anything for anybody, I'd do it," he said.
