One month prior to the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, the Massanutten Regional Library will host its own intergalactic event for the community to learn more about this advanced deep space scope.
On Thursday, “Scoping the Past in the Present,” a free Zoom program featuring Yao-Lun Yang, a professor from the University of Virginia, will take place at 7 p.m.
The James Webb Space Telescope is a $10 billion project that will launch on Dec. 18. More powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope, the Webb Telescope will create insights into the earliest galaxies that formed after the Big Bang.
The telescope is being developed by NASA, and MRL was chosen by NASA to host this educational event, according to a press release.
Yang will guide the audience through the significance of the telescope. The postdoctoral fellow who studies early star formation at U.Va. will explain the significance of the telescope’s launch for his research, along with what the scope will mean for exploring the cosmos in general.
A registration link for the event is available at mrlib.org. The event is free and open to the public and a library card is not required to participate.
— Staff Report
