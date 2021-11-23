In the spirit of giving thanks, the Shenandoah Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals started off the week celebrating some of the philanthropists in Harrisonburg and the surrounding area.
The local chapter celebrated National Philanthropy Day on Monday, an observance dedicated by its parent organization, which takes place each year on Nov. 15 and celebrates acts of fundraising and philanthropy.
The Shenandoah chapter celebrated with a luncheon and ceremony at Hotel Madison and Shenandoah Valley Conference Center honoring the recipients of the annual Philanthropy Day awards, which were presented in four categories of community philanthropy.
“We have an application process, so we try to get the word out and encourage people to nominate,” said Penny Imeson, president-elect of the chapter. “You want to give the awards to everybody, and there are so many deserving people.”
The four awards were presented to individual contributors, members of the association, businesses and volunteers. Imeson said the group had a different chapter from South Carolina review the award applications to get an impartial perspective on the judging.
The Sandra S. Neff Fundraising Executive Award was presented to Ted Sudol. This award is presented to a member of the Shenandoah Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals who performs exemplary service.
Sudol, who’s been fundraising since age 19, was nominated for an award by the Blue Ridge Free Clinic. Sudol helped the new Blue Ridge Free Clinic incorporate. It raised nearly $80,000 during this year’s Great Community Give and opened its doors.
“Our profession is needed in this world. I really appreciate that I’m honored with this award. When you’re honored by your peers, it just doesn’t get any better than that,” Sudol said.
The Spirit of Philanthropy Award, given to an individual or business who provides volunteer services that aid philanthropy, was presented to Andrew M. Huggins, a private wealth adviser and owner of the Myrias Group, a practice of Ameriprise Financial Services.
Bob Wade Subaru and Bob Wade Lincoln were recognized with the Corporate Philanthropist Award, which is given to a corporation or foundation that demonstrates commitment to community philanthropy.
Kevin Knott and Steve Gillette, sales managers, accepted the award for Bob Wade Subaru and Bob Wade Lincoln. They said philanthropy is a key part of their business. Knott said Bob Wade Subaru is the first car dealership ever to win the honor.
The dealership participates in the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru Loves Pets and Subaru Loves to Learn, and donated $10,000 to Pleasant Valley Elementary School.
“It’s very important. It’s a outpouring every month of something. It's the largest part of our job. It’s the right thing to do. Anybody can sell you a car. If you’re not taking care of [people], then you’re just a statistic,” Knott said.
John and Jan Flora were presented with the Individual Philanthropy Award, which honors philanthropic individuals.
A video featurette about each recipient will be posted on the “AFP Shenandoah” YouTube channel.
