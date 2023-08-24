Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration and board appointments on Aug. 18 in a press release by the Office of the Governor. Sections of the additional staff apply to public safety and homeland security.
Youngkin appointed the new Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security in May after the resignation of Secretary Robert Mosier, according to Christian Martinez, Deputy Press Secretary. The Governor's office routinely announces staff appointments.
Josh Humphries will be the deputy secretary of public safety and homeland security.
Bridgette Bowman of Chesterfield joined the Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention. Bowman is an attorney at The Law Office of Bridgette Bowman and the Director of The Themis Project.
The Honorable Laura O’Quinn of Clintwood joined the Board of Juvenile Justice. O’Quinn is a judge in Dickenson County.
Jagdish K. Katyal Jr. of Arlington joined the Criminal Justice Service Board and is the CEO of Jagkumar, LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.